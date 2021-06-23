EXCLUSIVE: Indian Pro Music League shoot resumes with Govinda as chief guest; Semi finale to be shot next week

The show premiered in February 2021, in which musical teams compete against each other in a championship league format.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League, which initially was planned to have five innings of league matches, will now directly move on to the finale after the fourth inning because of the ongoing Covid situation. We now have another update on this reality show. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, that after a gap of almost two months, the show resumed shooting with the ‘road to finale’ episode last Saturday, and actor Govinda was the special guest on the show.

In Indian Pro Music League, musical teams compete against each other in a championship league format, and interestingly Govinda is the ambassador of the Bengal Tigers team. “Govinda was a special celebrity guest on the episode, and also wanted to meet everyone after a long time. It was an episode dedicated to nostalgia, where the contestants crooned to some Govinda hits, while the actor also shook a leg on his blockbuster songs like ‘UP Wala Thumka’ and ‘What Is Mobile Number’. During the show, Govinda also spoke about his earlier films, and about his love story with wife Sunita too. Indian Pro Music League’s semi finale will be shot next week,” informs the source.

The episode was shot at Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Indian Pro Music League features six teams that are pitted against each other, and are supported by celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Govinda, , Bobby Deol, Suresh Raina, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. , who’s also associated with reality shows like Big Boss and 10 Ka Dum, is the brand ambassador of Indian Pro Music League - which premiered in February 2021.

