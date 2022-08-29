EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s Paras Kalnawat says quitting Anupamaa wasn’t very hard: ‘Whatever happens…’

Recently, Paras Kalnawat was in the news for his exit from the Rupali Ganguly headlined show, Anupamaa. The actor will next be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and the dance reality show is being judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Paras spoke about taking up the show. “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming after five years. This is the biggest dance reality show so that’s what motivated me to be a part of the show, because I have been watching it since childhood and I have always imagined myself being on the stage,” says Paras.

Has it been hard to leave Anupamaa? “Not exactly, because this is what I chose for myself. I believe whatever happens, happens for something great in life and I am just looking forward to this beautiful journey. I’ll get to learn a lot on this journey, and I’ll get to experience a lot of new stuff because this is something very new for me,” shares Paras Kalnawat, adding that he is in touch with some of his co-stars from Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, which is his favourite dance form? “Bollywood is my favourite dance form because I have been watching Bollywood films, even before mujhe hosh aaya tha zindagi mein. I have always been doing the Bollywood dance form, so the other dance forms are quite new for me. So as of now I would rate Bollywood dance form as my favourite,” Paras Kalnawat concludes.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiers on September 3.

