EXCLUSIVE: Jigyasa Singh on Thapki Pyar Ki 2 & why she was excited for Ankita & Shaheer’s Pavitra Rishta 2

Jigyasa Singh’s Thapki Pyar Ki 2 premiers today, and the actress is excited about her new show. “After season 1, we gained a lot of popularity and love. During the Covid times too people were messaging me - Thapki season 1 was on air and it was getting such a huge response - so I was really elated. I knew somewhere in my heart that season 2 is going to come, and it came through,” smiles Jigyasa, who plays Thapki Tripathi in the show, which is set against the backdrop of Gwalior.

However, Jigyasa adds that season 1 is very different from the first part. “It’s a completely new show and a story. It revolves around Thapki who aspires to become a singer and idolises Veena Desai who herself is a renowned singer in the show. Season 1’s Thapki was very vulnerable, which can be seen this time too, however this time she also believes in accepting her shortcomings and moving ahead in life,” says Jigyasa.

She further adds, “I wish the viewers give the same love to season 2 and do not compare the previous story with the new one. It has new characters, and the hard work that we are putting in, I hope it reaches people's hearts and they are able to connect with the character.”

Speaking about Season 2s, Jigyasa reveals that she was a big fan of Pavitra Rishta. “I personally used to love Pavitra Rishta, and when I got to know that it’s going to be back (with season 2), I was really excited. I haven’t seen the full season yet, as I have been shooting back to back, but my family watches it,” the actress signs off.

