EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bhattacharya on Thapki Pyar Ki 2, earlier false bankruptcy reports & becoming an energy healer

Thapki Pyar Ki 2 will premiere today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Jaya Bhattacharya opened up about the show, and her character in it. “I play an eminent singer, and the whole look of the show is very different. It's very classy, and the colours that have been used are also very different from our earlier season. It is very fresh, and we are totally enjoying it,” states Jaya, who herself is a trainer singer in real life.

“I am actually a classical vocalist and a Kathak dancer. That’s what my parents wanted me to become, so I was being trained for that since I was a child. Though I gave it all up in 1988, but I still remember most of it. Because of that I am enjoying playing the part even more,” smiles the actress. We have earlier seen her in other popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Gangaa.

A few years ago, Jaya was in the news for alleged bankruptcy, but she later clarified on the news. Elaborating on the same, the actress shares, “I was at the hospital and was working on a very need to know basis. I knew certain friends who were free, mostly actors. I knew this person was not working, so I would request them if they could do a two hour hospital duty, as I had to go and do something else. But I had the money, because Thapki Pyar Ki had given me loads of money. I had saved, and was thinking of using that money to buy land for my NGO, for the animal shelter that I wanted to create.”

She further adds, “So I was not in the dumps as I was portrayed to be. A reporter lady called me up and said - my mother was on the ventilator for about 6 days and she was not responding at all - and this reporter lady said in these very words, ‘I just heard your mother is dead’. Now my mind is working in a way - one, because of all the news that we have heard that hospitals keep people on the ventilator and make money out of that, and am I being lied to. Second is, who gave the news. This lady was going on and on, and asked if my parents had insurance, which they didn’t. My father is 93, I am handling him and doing everything that’s required. I never let go of any of my duties, and thankfully I have had lovely friends who have stood by me. So I was never bankrupt as she portrayed. You know, I started getting messages from unknown men who were offering me money. When I said I didn’t require it, they said, ‘koi baat nahin, ek baar mil lo’. I was scared of looking at my WhatsApp messages.”

However, Jaya informs that everything is fine now. “There are ups and downs, everybody has that. But you learn your lessons and you move on. In fact, I got a new path during that time, I turned an energy healer, started working on myself, and my clients, and I enjoy doing that. Whatever I earn through that I put into my NGO which I have revived,” she shares.

She also has a medical centre where they treat injured and ill animals. “We treat them and send them back. Those who cannot at all go back, like back bone broken cases, or blind cases, they stay back with us like our own children. That’s what we are doing,” she signs off.

