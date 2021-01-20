EXCLUSIVE: Mere Sai actor Tushar Dalvi says 'Education helps a person to make right decisions in life'

Tushar Dalvi, who essays the role of Sai Baba in Sony TV’s show Mere Sai, has said education guides, humans, to fight with failure and to get success in life.

Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi is one of the popular shows on television. It premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on September 25, 2017. The show stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role. The current track in the show revolves around the importance of education and makes people understand that it can be used as a powerful weapon to change the world. Talking about the importance of education in one’s life, Tushar Dalvi, who essays the role of Sai Baba in the much-acclaimed show Mere Sai, has said, Education empowers minds that will be able to conceive good thoughts and ideas.”

Speaking about such a sequence, Tushar said that the current track is a very significant and thought-provoking story of Radha who demonstrates to everyone that education can never be a hurdle to find the right bridegroom with the help of Sai Baba. “I consider myself very lucky to pass on such stimulating message to viewers through this track,” he added.

He then went on to say that they way Radha will make her family realise that it’s only education that enables a person to do analysis while making a life decision, he wishes every person should understand this. “It empowers minds that will be able to conceive good thoughts and ideas. When life gives various survival challenges for humans, it is education that guides humans to fight with failure and get success in life,” the actor explained.

To watch the story of Radha in Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi, tune in to Sony Entertainment Television channel from Mon to Fri at 7:00 PM.

