EXCLUSIVE: New character to bring twist in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa?

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been the talked family dramas on Indian television. The show, which went on air a year ago, has been ruling the TRP charts for months now and has managed to keep the audience intrigued with its impressive storyline. Besides, the great ensemble of cast has also added on to the charm of the show. And now we hear that the family drama is set to witness a new twist as a new character is set to enter the show.

Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers of Anupamaa have decided to bring another actor on board to add new spice to the family drama. So far, actors like Sharad Kelkar, Ram Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Varun Badola, Rajeev Khandelwal, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Anand, Vishal Singh and Salil Ankola have been approached for Anupamaa. However, Ram and Arshad have denied it due to other commitments and other issues. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to finalise the actor for this new role. Now it will be interesting to see if the entry of this new character will bring being a 360 degree twist in Anupama (played by Rupali).

On the other hand, Rupali is quite thrilled with the success of Anupmaa and feels that the show has given her the platform she had been craving for. She said, “There were some people who thought that I was just a fluke. But with Anupamaa, they sat up, took notice, and admitted that there is somebody called Rupali Ganguly, who acts well. While Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got me noticed, Anupamaa has given me the platform I’ve always craved. I am glad that I have left a mark. My epitaph will perhaps read — here lies Monisha Sarabhai and Anupamaa. Despite not being conventionally good-looking, I have finally been recognised for my talent”.

