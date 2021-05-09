EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Banerjee remembers her four mothers on Mother’s Day; thanks everyone for taking care

Pooja Banerjee is blessed to have four mothers and she thanked every one of them to be so nice to her.

Pooja Banerjee is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She has worked in many shows including the popular Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Her performance was appreciated a lot by the audience. And now she is currently seen in Zee TV’s longest-running show Kumkum Bhagya. And today on mother’s day she shares her feeling for them. While many of us are blessed to receive the love and support of one, television actress states that she has been loved, cared and nurtured by not just one but four mothers in total.

She said, "Due to the pandemic, celebrating anything seems weird and hence, I won't be doing anything special this year for Mother's Day. However, I will surely make it a point to wish all my mothers. Actually, I don't have just one mother, I have four.” Every year we dedicate one day to celebrate and honour the spirit of motherhood and applaud the efforts of a woman whose job is not just limited to being a parent or a housewife. In many countless ways, she plays the role of a teacher, a guide and a mentor only to be the biggest support and inspiration for us.

“I have my own mother (Mrs Purnima Banerjee) who has been my guiding force all my life, then I have my mother-in-law (Mrs Rajesh Sejwal) who has loved me like her own daughter. I also call one of my school teachers (Mrs Sutapa Ghoshal) as my mom since my childhood and she has guided me throughout my life and then there is Mallika Mumma (Ms Mallika Nayak), who is my mother in Bombay. She has taken care of me ever since I came to Bombay. I wish all four of my mummas on Mother's Day every year without fail. Also, we all have Mother India, who we don't mention much, but this year I would like to pray for her because she is really wounded, and I want her to heal," she added.

