Inside Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora's picturesque modern abode

Celebrity couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora receive immense love from their fans for their chemistry. Their dreamy love story is adored by many. Dheeraj and Vinny maintain close contact with their fans through social media, sharing their experiences and updates. Vinny has been actively creating Vlogs on her YouTube channel, providing her subscribers with a tour of her modern yet humble home.

Advertisement

Before showcasing her 2.5 BHK apartment, Vinny shared the story behind their living situation. She mentioned that Dheeraj Dhoopar lived in a 1 BHK apartment before they got married. After their marriage, they moved into a 2 BHK apartment, where they lived until she got pregnant with their son, Zayn.

Vinny Arora explained that while searching for a new place during her pregnancy, they faced setbacks, with five deals falling through on places they liked. Eventually, the couple decided to stay in their current space and make it their home. Vinny then gave a tour of their apartment, detailing the interiors.

Living Room

The living room is a spacious and well-designed area featuring a large television mounted on the wall. One of the walls is beautifully decorated with wallpaper. As soon as one enters, Vinny mentions that they leave their pet Oreo's toys out so he can play anytime. The living room contains a black sofa set, a glass coffee table, and a small stand with photo frames in one corner. The sofa rests on a grey carpet.

Advertisement

Balcony

The balcony is attached to the living room and features decorative items along with a mirror. It receives ample sunlight, making it an ideal spot for taking pictures and enjoying the fresh air.

Kitchen

Adjacent to the living room, the kitchen follows a white and peach theme. It includes a large fridge adorned with magnets from places they have visited. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove and well-made white cabinets for storage.

Dining Area

The dining table is located in the living room. It has a peach-colored tabletop with wooden chairs. Next to the dining table is a well-designed showcase for storage, displaying Dheeraj’s awards above the cupboard. The dining table is decorated with a small plant and jars of dried fruits.

Store Room

Besides the dining area, there is a store room where Vinny Arora keeps her son Zayn's motorcycle and other essentials.

Bedroom

The master bedroom is cozy, featuring a large bed and side tables. It features a wooden wardrobe, an attached balcony, and a private bathroom, all of which contribute to a relaxing atmosphere. Outside the bedroom, there is a guest washroom.

Advertisement

Zayn's Bedroom

Another bedroom is dedicated to their son, Zayn. This room features a black and grey theme, with a large bed and storage cabinet, designed specifically for a child's needs. There is also a dressing table with a large mirror, tailored to reflect Zayn's tastes.

Their cozy abode showcases their humble lifestyle.

Workwise, Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in a show titled Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar recalls first Karwa Chauth with wifey Vinny Arora, reveals how he plans to celebrate this year