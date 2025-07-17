'We tried very hard...:' Bigg Boss 7 fame Sangram Singh shares his and wife Payal Rohatgi's struggle with surrogacy

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have been a part of the entertainment world for many years now. Recently, the couple made headlines after speculations of their divorce began. However, later Sangram rubbished these rumors, claiming all is well in their paradise.

Now, the wrestler recently opened up on the challenges they have been facing in planning a family. Sangram shared their struggle, which they have been facing in their surrogacy journey.

Sangram Singh shares his and Payal Rohatgi's struggle with surrogacy

In conversation with Zoom, Sangram Singh opened up on his and Payal Rohatgi's journey of surrogacy and even shared the importance of freezing eggs. He mentioned that freezing eggs can help women to conceive later in their lives.

Sangram said, "We didn't know this before. So that's one area where women have a slight biological disadvantage."

The Bigg Boss 7 fame mentioned that scams are happening in the medical industry, where many doctors ask for money or suggest unnecessary procedures. Sangram added, "We tried very hard, put in a lot of effort. I'm still looking for the right doctor so we can proceed with surrogacy the proper way."

The wrestler mentioned how they are genuinely struggling in their surrogacy journey, so they are finding a good doctor as they have met many wrong ones.

Recently, the couple was in the news, as it was reported that they are parting ways after three years of marriage. This news emerged after Payal Rohatgi announced her decision to resign from the post of director of Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, citing personal reasons.

However, when Sangram was asked about it, he told ETimes TV, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be."

For the uninformed, Payal and Sangram tied the wedding knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. They got engaged on February 27, 2014, and then got married in July 2022.

Workwise, Sangram Singh became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7. Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi has been a part of numerous TV shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 1, Bigg Boss 2, and more.

