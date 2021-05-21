EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Indian Pro Music League cut short by one inning; Finale to be shot post shoot resumes

The show premiered in February 2021, in which musical teams compete against each other in a championship league format.

After being associated with reality shows like Bigg Boss and 10 Ka Dum, earlier this year became the brand ambassador for Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League. The show premiered in February 2021, in which musical teams compete against each other in a championship league format. In fact, a few months ago the actor had posted an image on Instagram from the show’s opening ceremony. “Yahan toh ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! Chal MEGA SELFIE lele re,” the actor had written. Now, Pinkvilla has a new update on this show.

The reality show was initially planned to have five innings of league matches, however the makers have now decided to directly move on to the finale after the fourth inning. “The initial plan was to shoot the finale after completing five inniings, however they are yet to shoot the fifth inning. And keeping the current Covid situation in mind that looks a bit difficult, so the makers have now decided to conclude the show after four innings. They will film the finale episode as soon as they get the permissions to resume shooting,” informs a source close to the development.

Indian Pro Music League features six teams that are pitted against each other, and are supported by big celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Govinda, , Bobby Deol, Suresh Raina, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Meanwhile, reportedly Zee TV is gearing up for another reality show called The Comedy Factory. Just like the Indian Pro Music League, this show too will have two teams competing against each other but in a friendly way.

Pinkvilla reached out to Zee TV for a confirmation, however we are yet to hear back from them.

