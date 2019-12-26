EXCLUSIVE: Shaleen Bhanot on Naagin 4: People troll Rohit Shetty movies too but they are superhits

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shalin Bhanot who is a part of Naagin 4, opened up on bagging the role, reuniting with Sayantani Ghosh and more.

Ekta Kapoor's favourite franchise Naagin is back with its fourth installment starring Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma in the lead role. The show also stars Sayantani Ghosh and Shaleen Bhanot in crucial roles. Shaleen is shown to be Nayantara's (Jasmin) father, who is killed by his family member. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Shaleen opened up on reuniting with Sayantani and comparisons and trolling regarding the shape-shifting serpent story. Over to him:

Do you recollect your reaction when you got a confirmation call for Naagin 4?

When they gave me a call, I usually take a lot of time to decide, but I did not take any time to say 'yes'. Naagin is a very big franchise. To be a part of it is great. Anything which is not normal and supernatural, I like it. There is a kid in me who loves all these supernatural stories, larger than life things. The moment this offer came, I was happy.

Though Naagin is the most-watched franchise, many troll the show as well. Does it bother you?

No, I love the comparisons. I love Rohit Shetty's movies, people troll that too but they are superhits. Similarly, with Naagin, it is superhit and you cannot make everyone happy. Good, bad, ugly, people are talking about it.

You reunited with Sayantani after a long time. How was it to be back together?

It was great! 11 years back, Sayantani and I did the original Naagin together. We were a part of that Naagin and this too, it felt like a reunion. We spoke so much about the time we shot earlier. The grandeur, the costume, the treatment has changed so much. With Sayantani, it felt like continuing from where we stopped.

Did you see any changes in the way the supernatural drama is shown on Indian TV?

During those days, Naagin wasn't that big and larger than life, but this show by Balaji is on a different level altogether. The story is supremely grand, amazing production quality, huge production value, direction and more. From the first shot itself, I knew it will be great.

Have you watched the previous seasons? , Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, have convincingly played Naagin.

I love all of them. They are all angels, gorgeous. Karishma is a dear friend of mine. I have seen her a bit. Mouni is a friend. They have all done a terrific work.

