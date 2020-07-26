EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Arya on Kundali Bhagya, chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar, challenges, criticism for Preeta

In an exclusive chat with Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame, we spoke about the show's numero uno position, camaraderie she shared with Dheeraj, the challenges she faces while playing Preeta, and criticism over showing Preeta as a damsel in distress. Read.

Kundali Bhagya recently completed three years of the telecast. Since the first week, the show has managed to be in the top position, which is a rarity. Starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in leads, the show is a spin-off to Kumkum Bhagya. In an exclusive chat with Shraddha recently, we spoke about the show's numero uno position, camaraderie she shared with Dheeraj, the challenges she faces while playing Preeta, and criticism over showing Preeta as a damsel in distress. Shraddha is all hearts in the conversation. Excerpts below:

Were you always confident that Kundali Bhagya will be this big? People, I remember had their reservations given that it was a spin-off but the show has been breaking records?

You are never very confident about how your work is going to be received, whether it will be successful or where her people will accept it. But we have been working for so long, we really stop thinking about how it will do. We just want to give all that we have to. I did not pre-think that this does well or becomes number 1. There were no such thoughts in my head when I started shooting. I knew that for the first time, I was working with Ekta for a fiction show. We had previously wanted to collaborate on many projects but it didn’t work out, so then on this show, everything kind fell in place. I wanted to work with her and that’s why I wanted to do this show.

Now that it is number 1, do you feel the pressure of maintaining that position?

Of course, now that people have high expectations. It has done so well. It is like when in school, you are a high scorer, you want to maintain it because you are used to such kind of admiration and pat on your back. But all said and done, all the shows were not airing for three to four months and now it is kind of a new beginning.



What have been the most challenging scenes for you as Preeta? Does it get monotonous to play the same character for many years?

I have some innumerable scenes which had challenged me. Every day there is something or the other which I feel, I should do differently or should be set in a certain way. I keep exploring how to do it differently. If you have to experiment, you can do it even in a word or sentence. It is only when you, in your heart, think it is so monotonous, that you actually stop feeling freshness. But if you in the same scene can bring something new, then that can be challenging. Some days, you don’t want to experiment perhaps but there are some days when you want to up your game and experiment something new, so every day is different.

Dheeraj and your chemistry onscreen is much loved.... how is the bond offscreen?

Yes, I think people love you when you both are in some ways, good actors. I have seen that in many shows when you are on the same level of exchange of acting skills, it brings out good in both. Dheeraj is also very involved and dedicated when it comes to working. Our USP in the show is the banters, that is what I have heard from people. We both try to make every fight slightly different from the previous one, every little nok-jhonk standout, we both try to give our best.

A lot of times, I feel Preeta shouldn’t be doing it but the script says otherwise Shraddha Arya

Do you sometimes have a disagreement with what Preeta is doing?

A lot of times, I feel Preeta shouldn’t be doing it but the script says otherwise. I have to do those scenes as Preeta, and at that time I leave Shraddha home. As Preeta also, I sometimes disagree with a scene, because obviously, I have been playing the role for three years now, I am living the character. On Preeta’s behalf, sometimes I do suggest she should be doing this and maybe she should not do that but the script sometimes says otherwise. Then I remind myself that the script is written by someone who knows their job, but I do not take it as it is. I will add some twists to it. For example: If Preeta is supposed to go to Luthra's house and see Karan when she already said she won’t and maybe has been insulted too many times, I will make sure there is a valid reason for her to go there one more time. I try to act it out in a convincing way that 'yes, I am here again and this was the reason.' I do reason it out in my head to make it look organic. Sometimes, it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.



I remember there was an outrage sometime back when fans of the show felt that Preeta is shown to be really weak and a damsel in distress...

That is because people watch a TV show and they want every character to inspire them, be their role model. But, sometimes what we show on TV is not maybe to inspire you but to show you that those are also human and there are many like that. You may think they are wrong but they are still doing it. Some girl breaks up with the same guy 10 times and yet goes back to him and if this is shown on TV, people throw stones at us as characters but this is a reality. It is not that we support that but we are just showing that this happens as well. There are people like that. It is about you what you want to pick it and what you don’t.

Would you be open to doing a web show as well?

Yes, of course, I would like to do a web show. In fact, I was offered many during the lockdown but I am so busy with Kundali and there are hardly dates to give and no matter what, I don’t want to Kundali to suffer because that is my priority. But if any show comes by if they are okay with my availability, I would be okay doing it.

