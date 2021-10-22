EXCLUSIVE: Smita Bansal recalls her fondest Karwa Chauth memory: It was just like how I dreamt about it

India is a country where every festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and with the festival of Karwa Chauth around the corner, the entire nation is gearing up for this festival. Not just commoners but celebs have also been looking forward to celebrating this special festival of Karwa Chauth. Amid this, Smita Bansal, who is fondly known for her role of Sumitra in Balika Vadhu, has shared her fondest memory of Karwa Chauth and it is sheer love.

Smita Bansal, who is currently seen playing the role of Neelam Oberoi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi said, “Karwa Chauth is a festival which is very close to my heart. In fact, I am always very excited about it and celebrate it with full enthusiasm. It is not just a festival for a husband and his wife, but also for a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law. According to our customs, the daughter-in-law gets ‘Sargi’ from her mother-in-law and they do pooja together early in the morning. I must mention that the fondest memory I have of Karwa Chauth is my first Karwa Chauth after my wedding”.

Furthermore, she explained that her first Karwa Chauth was everything she had dreamt of. “We have all seen the grand Karwa Chauth celebrations in Yash Raj movies, after seeing it in so many movies, I was very excited to keep my first ‘vrat,’ waking up early in the morning, getting Sargi from my mother-in-law, keeping the fast all day, performing the evening pooja and breaking the fast. It was all so much fun; it was just like how I dreamed about it, and I can’t wait to celebrate it this year again,” Smita added.