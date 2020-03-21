EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash on School College Ani Life, choosing Marathi film over Bollywood supporting role

Tejasswi Prakash says, "I did not go at it and it just happened to me while I was shooting for a daily soap. I got a call and I went and auditioned and why would I not play a lead and a supporting character."

Tejasswi Prakash shared a post on social media reminding us about her upcoming Marathi film with Rohit Shetty and also announced that the movie is due for a summer release. The actress will be venturing into films with this one while Rohit is venturing into Marathi cinema with the film School College ani Life. Produced by Rohit, the movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and in a recent interview with us, Tejasswi got talking about the film and a little more.

Talking about the movie, she says, "This film happened a year before Khatron Ke Khiladi and I got a call, I went for the audition and they selected me. Of course, it is a big deal for me because it is a Rohit Shetty production film. I love the story as it is a proper romantic film tracing the journey from school to college and then leading life. It is a very simple love story, the girl that I am playing is a very girl next door kind of girl, and even though she belongs to an upper-middle-class family, she is very grounded and has a very jolly attitude."

On being quipped about what is better between venturing into films with a Marathi film or play a supporting role in Bollywood and the actress says, "A lot of people do find the latter interesting and they find their journey of starting as a supporting character and then getting into main leads and stuff like that. But for me, I did not go at it and it just happened to me while I was shooting for a daily soap. I got a call and I went and auditioned and why would I not play a lead and a supporting character. There is nothing wrong with that because there have been instances when they overshadow the leads but for me, getting a chance to do a little more content and get more screen time, it gives you the scope of showcasing your talent. Also, for me, doing a Marathi film was something my family always wanted, given I am a Maharashtrian so it was something that I also did for my family."

