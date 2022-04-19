EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra says he has changed a lot after participating in Bigg Boss: I’m more expressive.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Karan Kundrra opened up about life after Bigg Boss 15. “A lot has changed. I am more expressive after Bigg Boss, and I am not scared of talking because see I have an image. Everybody thought that I am this arrogant, strict, angry person, jaise Roadies aur Love School wala hota hai. Then people realise that he is not. So Bigg Boss is a situation where you have to face the reality of yours, you cannot pretend,” says Karan.

He further adds, “You get to know what you like, what you dislike, and you get to know ki aap kitna stoop karoge kisi cheez ke liye. What are your ethics? What kind of people you like, what kind of people are your vibe, and where do you stand. Because outside the Bigg Boss house it's very confusing, as we are working. But inside you would know what your reality is, with whom would you like to be in a relationship with, who will you be friends with, and who you will find unethical - all of that gets clear.”

Karan says he understands himself a lot better after participating in the Salman Khan led reality show. “First thing about any therapy is that you accept it, so if you accept it that this show is going to change a lot about you, and give you a reality check about you, then you start taking in all of that, absorbing it, and then you come out more sure about yourself. Bigg Boss has made me understand myself a lot better,” the actor shares.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

