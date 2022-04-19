EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash shares a surprise message for beau Karan Kundrra; WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in B-town, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor opened up about his 14 years journey in showbiz, challenges faced over the years, finding love on Bigg Boss 15, and a lot more. However, before the chat began, we played a surprise message for Karan from his lady love. Here’s what Tejasswi shared on the voice note. “I hope I have managed to surprise you this time finally. I have been trying to surprise this guy for a while now and have always failed because he just knows me so well. He just knows it all the time,” laughs the Naagin 6 actress.

Tejasswi adds, “So over here, I would just like to tell all the people that I am so so so lucky to have you in my life. You really are somebody who has changed my life, seen so much in me, and it’s really made me believe in myself more, be more confident about myself, believe in love again, and believe in teamwork. And I promise you - (i’ll) just always try and be even like five percent of how nice you are - I think that will be just all you really need because you have never asked for anything more.”

Tejasswi further states, “Karan is somebody who has only craved for love and that’s all he wants. I have never seen anybody who is more driven and is so dedicated towards their work. There is no second where he doesn’t think about work, and he is always just busy in his head - working. But I hope and pray that you get everything you deserve, and make me proud. I already am so proud of you. Just keep going and you have me with you, always and forever till I die. I love you.”

To see the interview, watch the below video:

