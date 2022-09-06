EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mohit Malik opens up on facing casting couch: He tried to do something, I ran away from there

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Mohit Malik opened up about his initial days of struggle in Mumbai, losing out on work, and his casting couch experience. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant says that everyone faces difficulties in the beginning of their career. “Hustling is a part of our work. I did it back then and I am doing it even today. Some shows I would sign, and then they would not go on air. I remember my first show itself had not gone on air. It was called ‘Kahan Hun Main’, and was a Star Plus series. It was my first ever show, we shot for 13 episodes in Goa and in Mumbai. I was very excited but it never went on air. I kept waiting for it for three to four months, spent time on the shooting, and didn’t get anything in return,” he recalls.

Sharing another incident, Mohit Malik elaborates, “Then a big production house, I don’t want to name. They signed me. I had to leave two-three projects. I signed with them, did another show with them. (In) half of the show they replaced me, (saying) ‘You don’t fit the bill now. We don’t think so, you do something else. You don’t fit here’. I was like, ‘What do you mean? You cast me, I left two shows, exclusively came with you. You can’t do this to me, and I came for this role’. But these things happen, and happens with everyone.”

Mohit Malik says that he never really faced casting couch, except this one time. “Just one time an incident happened in Mumbai. Somebody called me for a film, and he tried to do something and I ran away from there. Just little one thing that happened. I have been very practical and cautious. Also, I am from Delhi, so I can sense that vibe from the beginning. So it didn't really happen with me,” the actor signs off.

To see to the full interview, watch the below video:

