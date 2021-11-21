EXCLUSIVE: World Television Day: Hasan Zaidi, Ridhiema Tiwari & others share their TV memories

Every year, November 21 is observed as World Television Day. With time the television has become one of the strongest modes of spreading information and entertaining people also. It has an impact on society too. While the digital platform has taken a centre stage now, television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption and the number of households with television sets continues to rise globally. TV plays a vital role in presenting different issues that affect people. On the occasion, celebrities shared the time when they got their first television.

Divya Drishti actress Ridhiema Tiwari was a toddler when she was introduced to a black and white TV set at her grandmother's place in Gwalior. "It stayed there for the longest time until I grew aware of color TV options in the market and forced them to get a color TV. My first TV set, I remember, came home when I was in my 5th standard. My parents had shifted to Gujarat for work opportunities and we lived on the campus of a residential school. As a kid, the screen time for me and my brother was restricted and limited to only those programmes pertaining to my age group. However, things were more liberal at my nani's place and that was where I discovered my love for cinema," she said.

Simple Kaul said, “I don't quite watch TV, I just watch my show. I used to watch reality shows sometimes," she said. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Vaishalee Thakkar feels that TV has really played a very important role in shaping our society. "If I recall the recent lockdown, I can very well say that for people who could not afford the OTT platform their only source of entertainment was television. I got so many calls from various people and they said that they have been watching the shows which were re-runs for audiences. Ramayana, Mahabharata all these shows have been the most popular shows on Indian TV and they still are. Earlier, when the Ramayana music or Mahabharata music used to start, the roads used to be empty because all of them used to watch those shows."

Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein actress Ragini Nandwani recalls being a kid when the TV set came home. "Now when I look back I smile because as kids we were so innocent that everything was associated with happiness. I was so fond of it as if it was my BFF and used to be glued to it because it was a source of entertainment for me with all those animated channels," she said. "Well now because of work commitments I don’t watch TV like before," she added.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pragati Mehra always had a TV at home, so she doesn't know when it was bought. She doesn't watch it more than an hour.

For Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana actor Hasan Zaidi, television is an important medium in terms of rendering information towards the audience as well as advertising and storytelling and general awareness. "When I was born, there was already a TV set in our house as I came after the invention of TV so I have always seen it," he said. "The mainstream channels showcase so much of singing talent and competitive shows and reality shows and it is a boon for all the people and it has really grown as an industry," he added.

Sindoor Ki Keemat actor Prateik Chaudhary was very young when the first time a TV set came to his household. "It was in a rented apartment," he said. "I really don’t follow TV much in spite of being a television actor. I watch more of series and movies, but yes I am following my show Sindoor Ki Keemat and am really loving my show not because am a part of it, but as an audience," he added.

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor Vijayendra Kumeria had a TV set in his house even before he was born. "It was a TV which was supported by a dish antenna with just 8 channel options and only Doordarshan. I remember it being replaced by a new colour TV and I remember the few new channels of those times which could be easily counted," he said. "I usually watch only news on TV, so an hour or so is enough," he added.

