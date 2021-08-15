Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni, Sheena Bajaj & others share what Independence means to them.

India celebrates its 75th birthday today and Pinkvilla got in touch with a few actors to understand what Independence means to them. From Aly Goni to Sheena Bajaj, read on to know what the stars had to say.

Aly Goni

Independence is doing what you want to do without being questioned. Life is hear and now. My favourite freedom fighter is Bhagat Singh. He sacrificed his life for the country at such a young age which is commendable. One of my favourite patriotic songs is "Aisa Des Hai Mera" from the movie "Veer-Zaara".

Manish Wadhwa

Independence means I should be recognised as an Indian. I shouldn't be asked whether I am Punjabi, Marathi or Madrasi. My favourite freedom fighters are Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh. They devoted their lives for the country which set an example and gave meaning to their lives. My favourite patriotic song is "Mera Karma Tu" from the film "Karma".

Sheena Bajaj

Independence reminds me of the countless lives given during the stuff for independence so that we can live the life we have today. Salute to all the freedom fighters and warriors who sacrificed their lives for freedom. I hope that we actually enjoy that freedom and work for it to remain free forever and help in each step in making the world better. Being independent means a state of self-sufficiency. I am waiting for the day when women will actually have the freedom of speech and get to conduct themselves the way they want. The freedom to say what they feel without being judged. My favourite freedom fighter is Rani Laxmi bai. I love her spirit and zeal. She faced challenges like a warrior. "Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo" is my favourite patriotic song.

Rohit Purohit

Independence means following your heart and having the freedom to explore life and career. My favourite freedom fighter is Bhagat Singh. I always wanted to play his role. He had many shades and he sacrificed his life at such a young age. My favourite song is "Teri Mitti" and I often sing it.

