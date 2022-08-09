Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar on 'new beginnings'; His first reality show in 14 years

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is making huge noise in the market with its freshly launched promos of the first four contestants - Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, and Shilpa Shinde. The audience is excited and the respective fans of the contestants are overjoyed to see their favorite star occupy the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to showcase their talent. Dheeraj looks dashing in the promo and gives a glimpse into his dance skills. Pinkvilla contacted the television star and he shared his feelings about doing this dance reality show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has spent 14 years in the industry and after entertaining the audience with daily soaps, he has taken the plunge of delving into the reality genre. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla about his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Dheeraj said, "14 years in the industry and this is going to be my first ever reality show." The actor called this to be a new experience for him and said, "This is the first step towards new beginnings." Fans, too, are all pumped up to watch him groove.

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 so far are - Paras Kalnawat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned after a hiatus of five years with its tenth season, and it will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, known for her grace and dance, along with artist Nora Fatehi will slip into the judge's shoes. All three of them come with a strong experience in judging dance reality shows. The show's shoot has already begun, and the hosts and judges were spotted putting their best fashion foot forward as they got spotted on the set.

Each contestant will have an assigned choreographer and the dance reality show is slated for its tentative premiere in the first week of September this year.

