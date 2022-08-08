Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Paras Kalnawat: Want audience to watch first episode to know me better; EXCLUSIVE

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most-loved dance reality shows with A-list actors from the television industry grooving to the beats of their choreographers. After a hiatus of 5 years, the show is back with its tenth season and recently, the makers released the promos of the first four confirmed contestants - Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, and Nia Sharma. The audience is excited and is patiently waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's premiere. Paras, who showcased his dance skills in the daily series, Anupamaa, is excited about getting an opportunity to showcase his skills extensively in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Paras shared the reaction he has been receiving on his promo and the show. Read on:

Paras Kalnawat is excited about his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and sharing his feelings, he told Pinkvilla, "I would just like to say that I am very excited about this journey. This is something I was always waiting for - an opportunity to prove myself in front of the audience and the legends of the industry. There are three legends as judges (Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi) on the show. So, I am excited to perform, and it will be my pleasure to work/perform in front of them on stage. This is my first reality show and I would say that I need immense support from my fans, family, and well-wishers. I just hope that I give my best and I get the results out of it."

On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's first episode

"I've decided something for my journey for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. In the first episode, I am going to open up my feelings about my journey till now and a lot of other stuff. I just want the audience to watch the first episode to know me better. A lot of questions have been rising up and I'll be answering them and speaking about my opportunities and journey now in the first episode itself. So, definitely, I am very very excited," said the 25-year-old.

On the response received for his promo

Paras Kalnawat shared that his friends are more excited about his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 journey. He exclaimed, "My friends, my family, and people from the industry have been there for me throughout. They all have been messaging me and calling me ever since the promo has been out. They're cheering for me, and are very excited about my journey. They are saying that if there's a voting process, then they are all ready to vote for me and shower their unconditional support. I am very elated to see that my well-wishers and friends from the industry are also very happy about it!"

"I am looking forward to this beautiful journey. I have a lot of things to learn and a lot of things to take forward along from here," concluded the actor.

