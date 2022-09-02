Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Amruta, Gashmeer, Paras reveal favourite contestants from previous seasons

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is just a day away from its premiere and there is an immense craze among the audience to see their favourite celebrity glide on the stage. The show had its press conference recently and Pinkvilla asked some interesting questions to the contestants, which left them in splits. The exclusive video will keep your smiles intact. While several fun segments were conducted, we also asked them about their favourite contestants from the past nine seasons.

Celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra, who will be seen with his choreographer partner Suchitra Sawant, shared that Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is his mentor. He told Pinkvilla, "I really love that guy. He's the one who advised me to come on this show. There are great advices given to me by him, and I consider him as a mentor, and i like to follow in his glorified footsteps. I really love doing what he does and I am on this show also very much so because he did the first season."

Superstar of the Marathi film industry Gashmeer Mahajani couldn't stop blushing while taking Nora Fatehi's name. He said, "It's a fact, she's phenomenal." For the unversed, judge Nora participated in season 9 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Paras Kalnawat's favourite is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. "Sushant Singh Rajput has been my favourite because his journey has been very beautiful in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as well."

Amruta Khanvilkar reveals Sandeep Maheshwari and Salman Yusuf Khan have been her favourite contestants.

Other than this, the remaining contestants also shared their go-to party dance step, favourite judge, and whether they would accept Bigg Boss if approached.

