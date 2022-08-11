Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Chetna Pande reacts to her eviction being called 'staged' for Rubina Dilaik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande bid adieu to the show last week after aborting her eviction stunt. She competed against Rubina Dilaik and shared her displeasure over not being granted a second chance to prove herself. However, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Chetna also shared that she has no 'regrets' and is happy about her journey as her fans, family are very 'proud' of her. "My journey was pretty nice and nobody saw this coming. I did not expect it to happen this way but of course, it's a game and I tried my best but it didn't work out. I would call this an end to this journey but a start to another," said the Dilwale actress.

When asked if Chetna Pande cracked under pressure and therefore couldn't give her hundred percent to the stunt, she told us, "I got so emotional and it's a very tough show. As I got to know that just once I lost it and it was over for me. I did not get a chance to do a lot of dynamic stunts. There was so much more left in me that I could have given to the show. I just wish that I knew swimming a little more so that this stunt also would have been easier for me. Someone who knew swimming had a benefit towards it. If given a chance, I would have had a lot of fun."

On returning to the show if given a second chance

"I think, in this case for me, there was no second chance. I would have loved it if I got a second chance because looking at my journey and the efforts, and dedication I gave, I think I deserved a second chance. Nonetheless, it didn't happen for me this time but I am glad that this journey happened, it made me really tough. The only thing I feared would stop me was water and that was the thing due to which I got evicted. I am not giving up and I am actually working even hard now. I want to learn to swim because things happen for a good reason in life. This journey was for 12 episodes for me and there's so much more in life ahead. I have no regrets, I never knew I was that strong. My parents are very proud of me," said Chetna Pande.

Rubina is a tough girl who won it fair and square: Chetna

There was a debate on Twitter that stated the channel wanted to save Rubina Dilaik and therefore, such a situation was created. Pinkvilla asked Chetna Pande about her views on this and she said, "People talk different kinds of things but there is one thing I know is that Rubina is a very very tough girl. First of all, she never deserved to be in that elimination. She was unwell and was in the hospital, then she came for one stunt, and she got points for the team. Putting her in the elimination, according to me, was not the right decision. She was still there and took it in a very right way. Before performing the stunt, we even had a chat about that. She knew swimming and she did it really well. I have not seen the stunt on television yet but I saw it happen in front of my eyes where she unhooked all the ten flags. I also performed the same stunt, unfortunately, I didn't know how to swim and I could not complete the stunt and got only 6 flags and she got 10 flags."

"We both could not reach the finish point but we both had to stop while being there because it was a very difficult stunt. I just want to say that Rubina's stunt happened in front of me and I will give it to her. She won the stunt and she is a very tough girl. I wish her luck and she purely won. So, these kinds of things that I am hearing, people are hearing, are just baseless because someone's giving efforts and you can see that she clearly won it," concluded Chetna Pande.

