Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Karan Kundrra shares sweet video with Tejasswi Prakash from gala night

Actor Karan Kundrra on Friday shared a video of himself and lady love, Tejasswi Prakash, from Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards as the duo aced the show with their presence last night. The actor shared the video on his Instagram stories, where he is seen walking on the red carpet with his girlfriend Tejasswi while the paparazzi clicked them. The video also showed other glimpses, like the couple winning the Super Stylish TV Couple Award in the first-ever award show of Pinkvilla.

At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress and Karan Kundrra had sported a tux with a bow tie. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and their love for each other has only grown since then. Ever since the couple declared their love for each other, they have been very vocal and transparent about their relationship, and their fans are thrilled by the amazing chemistry between the two.



On the work front, Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, while Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6. There are rumours that Karan and Tejasswi will host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but it is too early to confirm the same.

Talking about the first maiden awards of Pinkvilla, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards took place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott last night. The prestigious awards ceremony was a starry affair to celebrate the style and fashion of celebs from all fields - entertainment, sports, fashion designing, food, etc. To note, the jury of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards included names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. The jury picked the nominations for each category except the reader's choice male and female.

