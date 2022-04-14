Ranbir-Alia wedding EXCLUSIVE: Dance Deewane Juniors team planning a congratulatory video for Neetu Kapoor

A while back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that soon after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding which is scheduled for today, Neetu Kapoor will resume work. She will shoot for Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’s finale episode tomorrow, where she will promote her upcoming reality show - Dance Deewane Juniors (DDJ). We now have another update on DDJ. We have learnt that the show’s team has plans to congratulate Neetu Kapoor with a special video on one of the upcoming episodes.

“The video will be dedicated to Neetu Kapoor to celebrate the occasion and mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s union. However, it is yet unclear on which episode will the AV be played,” informs a source in the know. Meanwhile, earlier today, the veteran actres even took to Instagram to share an image of her mehendi, as well as a pic with her dance squad which includes Rima Jain and Karisma Kapoor. She also shared an image with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Meanwhile, yesterday the couple’s best friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji presented a small glimpse of RK and Alia from the song “Kesariya” from their upcoming film, Brahmastra.

“For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever,” Ayan captioned the video on Instagram.

We reached out to the channel for a confirmation, however we haven’t received a reply from them as yet.

