Aishwarya Sharma looks back at her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 days: ‘One of the best thing ever happened to me’

Aishwarya Sharma, who besides proving her acting stint in popular television serials has also participated in many reality tv shows. She gave her best and won viewers’s support, whether it was Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 or Bigg Boss 17. Now, the actress has looked back at her Khatron Ke Khiladi days with a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.

On September 20, Aishwarya Sharma uploaded photos of some candid moments captured with her co-contestants on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The first picture shows her wearing the yellow and black Fear Factor jacket showing her back. The next one is a special one with the host, Rohit Shetty.

Check out Aishwarya Sharma’s picture here:

She has also uploaded pictures with other co-contestants, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, and others from the team. Uploading the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “One of the best thing ever happened to me. greatful #khatronkekhiladi #memories #2023 #aishwaryasharma #colorstv”

Arjit Taneja also dropped a comment in the post, “Whatta time!” Her fans also got nostalgic seeing the pic. One user wrote, “So beautiful moments!” Another commented, “Her performance in KKK was so fab bro.”

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sharma gave her best in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. She won the Ticket to Finale task, becoming the first finalist of the season. She defeated Arjit Taneja and Archana Gautam in the task. Besides the actress, the other finalists were Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, and Shiv Thakare.

Advertisement

Rapper Dino James won the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, beating Aishwarya and Arjit Taneja. Dino took home the trophy, a car, and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently on air and the show is racing toward the grand finale. The contestants currently competing for the trophy are Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Karanveer Mehra.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s competitive banter lights up Rohit Shetty-hosted show