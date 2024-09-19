Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, a reality TV show in which contestants face their fears and perform daring stunts, is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show has been making headlines with its mix of controversies, alliances, and an exciting group of contestants. The latest promo highlighted the sweet rivalry between Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In the new promo shared on social media, the scene opens with Abhishek Kumar teasing Krishna, “Tumhari best friend aa gayi (Your best friend has arrived),” to which Krishna retorts, “Best friend mat bolo, opponent hai. (Don't call her my best friend, she is my opponent.)” Nimrit, accompanied by Shalin Bhanot, steps in with a playful jab, “Losers baithe hain saamne. (Losers are sitting in front of us.)”

As Nimrit and Krishna exchange polite waves while seated on a distant bench, Shalin comments on their ‘good friendship’ despite the competition. Nimrit counters with, “Hello nahi, bye bol rahi hoon. Ise ghar bhejne ka time aa gaya. (I'm not saying hello, I'm saying bye. It's time to send them home.)”

Krishna, making a V sign with her hand, says, “Yaad dilana hai 2 baar stunt mein haar gaye, teesra bhi hoga. (Need to remind you that they've lost twice in the stunts; the third one will be the same)” She then cheers with a water bottle, taunting, “Cheers Nimrit,” to which Nimrit responds, “Issi chullu bhar paani mein dooba dungi ise. (I will drown her in this little bit of water.)”

Their brief but intense encounter ends with Shalin and Abhishek laughing as the two walk away. The caption of the promo reads, “Krishna aur Nimrit ki iss sweet rivalry ka kaise hoga the end? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. (How will the sweet rivalry between Krishna and Nimrit come to an end?)”

Currently, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Before its premiere, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 generated buzz on social media. Contestant Asim Riaz's argument with the show's makers, Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kumar, drew attention. Asim erupted in anger after a confrontation with Rohit Shetty. When Abhishek and Shalin advised him to watch his behavior, Asim lost his composure, insulting both them and the show's makers.

As a result of his misbehavior, Asim's journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 came to an unexpected end. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 27.

