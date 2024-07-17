EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmin Bhasin recalls when she realized her love for Aly Goni and whether marriage is on cards

Popular TV couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are loved by their sea of followers and are cutely called JaslY by their fans. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 14 star Jasmin was asked, if the show did not take place, then would she be able to realize her love for the actor?

Jasmin Bhasin exclusively reveals the moment she realized her love for Aly Goni:

Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she and Aly Goni were good friends and were really fond of each other but then they had their own doubts. She elaborated, "Aur kabhi kabhi ek saying bolti hai phool ko agar aap pyar karte hoh toh usko todo nai, wahi rehne doh (If you love a flower, do not pluck it, let it bloom.) The bond has been so good, the friendship hum uss way mei sochte hi nai thei. Hume woh karna hi nai tha affair, boyfriend-girlfriend chik chik tamashe, relationship, expectations. Phir uske baad, both of us come from different religious backgrounds, will our families be ok? (The bond was so good, especially the friendship, that we did not think in that way. We did not want to do an affair, get into a boyfriend-girlfriend bond where expectations are there.)"

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin's exclusive interview here:

Jasmin, further revealed that she was very clear about keeping her bond with Aly till friendship and then added, "But I think Bigg Boss, he also stayed away from me for a while and I also stayed away. Sometimes space is very very important to realize what this person means to you in your life. Is he just a friend or an aadat, or what it is? "

She further revealed, that when they were away from each other, during Bigg Boss, they came to know that both were each other's comfort zone. Jasmin said, "We feel protected and safe with and around each other. Then Ali told me to let us give it a try. Agar nahi hota toh I think hona likha tha, qismat thi, destiny thi, kyuki hum baar baar milte rahe. Mujhe hamesha se lagta hai the universe had aligned it all for both of us (We were destined to be together, as we kept meeting time and again.)"

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni's marriage plans:

When the Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega star was further asked if marriage was on her cards she said, "I have never said a no to marriage but ab jab woh honi hogi hoh jaegi. Abh maine yeh toh nai socha tha ki mei Aly Goni ko Khatron Ke Khiladi mei milungi. Phir Bigg Boss mei woh mera boyfriend banega. Abh socha kuch nai kia tha, jab hona tha hoh gaya aur yeh bhi jab honi hogi hoh jaegi. Both of us are very ambitious and focused people. (When marriage is meant to happen, it will take place. I never knew would meet Aly in Khatron Ke Khiladi, he would be my boyfriend in Bigg Boss. When marriage is destined to happen, it will take place.)"

The actress, who is not at all bothered by the pressure of marriage, also said, "People need to realize ki chutki bajayi sab arrange hoh jata hai, aisa nai hai. (Marriage cannot take place in a snap). It is a responsibility. Both of us are independent individuals. We have to look at 100 things- our finances, how the future is going to be how we will manage together. It takes a lot of planning and it will happen whenever it is meant to happen."

