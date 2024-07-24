Amitabh Bachchan is back in action as he kickstarts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16; DEETS

The countdown has begun as India's most loved reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is back with another season. With Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host, KBC 16 will soon air on the television screens from August 2024. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Big B has started shooting for the forthcoming season. As per a media portal, the megastar is quite excited to begin the filming.

Amitabh Bachchan kickstarts Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 filming

According to a report by India Today, a few days before starting the actual shoot, Amitabh Bachchan did a mock shoot. The portal also reported that the Kalki 2898 AD actor was geared up to begin the shooting today (July 24) for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

The source in the report added, "The team had a wonderful mock shoot and is pumped to begin work on the season with new energy. The team has retained the original format and not implemented any key changes overall." Further, the source in the report mentioned how excited Big B has been to return to the sets of the show.

When and where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16?

According to the official announcement by the makers of the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 will premiere on the Sony TV channel on August 12 at 9 PM. Posted by Amitabh Bachchan, the new episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. This time, it focuses on 'Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga!'

Like every other season, KBC 16 will undoubtedly provide a golden opportunity for the contestants to win cash prizes by answering numerous trivia questions related to various subjects across the globe.

For the unversed, the previous season of this reality show premiered on August 14, 2023, and went off air on December 29, 2023.

