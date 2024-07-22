Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz reality show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), known for being India's most loved and intriguing reality show, is set to be back with its sixteen season! Yes, the popular quiz show's 16th season will soon air on Television screens from August 2024. Hosted by none other than megastar Mr Amitabh Bachchan, the show has hooked the attention of the audiences for years now and continues to do so.

When and Where to Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 will premiere on the Sony TV channel on August 12 at 9 PM. The Amitabh Bachchan-led show can be watched from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The show can be watched anytime on the channel's digital platform, Sony LIV.

Just three days before Independence Day 2024, the audience will enjoy the quiz reality show, which not only entertains but also provides knowledge about various subjects across the globe.

On July 21, Sony TV dropped the official promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on their Instagram account, announcing the premiere date and time of the show. In the promo, Mr Bachchan talks about facing the questions of the world before achieving dreams. The caption of this promo reads, "Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga!"

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Promo here-

More about Kaun Banega Crorepati 16:

Kaun Banega Crorepati has undoubtedly been an iconic show on Indian television. Intellectuals from across India got a golden opportunity to be seated in front of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and win a big amount for proving their excellence.

After 15 successful seasons, the makers are all set to educate and entertain audiences by launching the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On April 26, the makers declared the registration open for Amitabh Bachchan-led show.

On May 29, the Kalki 2898 AD actor teased his fans by sharing a new post hinting that he has begun shooting for the show. This post created excitement about the upcoming Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, the show premiered on August 14, 2023, and went off air on December 29, 2023.

