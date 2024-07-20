5 Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan movies: Baghban and more films of this underrated duo

Salman Khan has worked with several big stars in the Hindi film industry including megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Needless to say, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan movies are proof of their great camaraderie.

While cinephiles mostly love Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as the son and father duo, Big B’s screen presence with Salman is also fun to watch. Be it playing the roles of father and son or God and human, Salman and the megastar truly ace their screen time in their films.

We have curated a list of Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan movies. In some films, Salman was cast in lead roles and the senior actor made his cameos. Bachchan also led a few projects in which Salman’s film role as a supporting actor stole the limelight.

5 Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan movies that every cinema lover should watch

1. Baghban

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2003

Genre: Romance/Action

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baghban starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles. Big B played the role of Raj Malhotra and Hema was cast as his onscreen wife, Pooja Malhotra in the 2003 film.

The story revolves around Raj and Pooja, an elderly couple in their 40s, who have four sons Ajay, Sanjay, Rohit, and Karan played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, and Nasir Khan. Conflict arises when Raj retires and the couple gets separated as none of them want to take care of both the parents together.

Raj and Pooja also have an adopted son, Alok, played by Salman Khan. The couple funds his education and showers love on him like their real son. Alok, who becomes successful, meets them one day and learns about the mistreatment. Alok takes his parents home and cares for them along with his wife, Arpita, played by Mahima Chaudhry.

2. Baabul

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2006

Genre: Family/Romance

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, and John Abraham, Baabul was released in 2006. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Balraj Kapoor, a rich businessman. Hema Malini reunited with him as his on-screen wife, Shobhna.

Salman Khan was cast as their son, Avinash, who returned to India after completing his education and joining his father’s business.

Avinash falls in love with Rani Mukerji’s character, Malvika aka Millie. Millie has a childhood friend, Rajat, played by John Abraham who is in love with her. Avinash and Millie get married, and the couple welcome their son, Ansh.

A twist comes up when Avinash dies in a road accident, leaving Millie devastated. Balraj tries to fix his daughter-in-law’s second marriage with Rajat. However, Shobana opposes his decision. In the climax, Balraj convinces everyone to Millie and Rajat’s marriage.

3. God Tussi Great Ho

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sohail Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 3.7

Release year: 2008

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, God Tussi Great Ho was released in 2008. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the 2008 film also featured Sohail Khan in a supporting role. Amitabh Bachchan was cast as God in the movie.

The film revolves around Salman’s character Arun Prajapati, who aspires to be a TV anchor and often blames God for his unsuccessful life. Arun is deeply in love with famous TV anchor, Alia Kapoor played by Priyanka Chopra.

One day, Amitabh Bachchan as God appears before Arun and gives him divine powers for 10 days. Arun believes he can fix his life using these powers. He misuses his power, leading to hilarious situations. Meanwhile, he also learns the meaning of responsibility, love, and happiness.

4. Biwi No.1

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 5.7

Release year: 1999

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Directed by David Dhawan, Biwi No. 1 starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor as a married couple. Salman’s character, Prem is smitten by a glamorous model Rupali played by Sushmita Sen. Prem cheats his wife Pooja and has an extramarital affair with Rupali.

Pooja teaches him a lesson with the help of Prem’s friend, Lakhan, played by Anil Kapoor, and his wife Lovely, played by Tabu. Saif Ali Khan was cast as Rupali’s former boyfriend, Deepak. Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo appearance in the film.

5. Hello Brother

Cast: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arbaaz Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 4.7

Release year: 1999

Genre: Comedy/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Sohail Khan, Hello Brother, the 1999 action film, featured Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz played the role of Vishal, a cop who is shot by Shakti Kapoor’s character Khanna, a tycoon. He gets saved after getting a heart transplant.

Vishal investigates the tycoon's drug racket with the help of the spirit of his donor, Hero, played by Salman Khan. Rani Mukerji was cast as Rani. Hero is in love with Rani but she considers him as her good friend.

Rani and Vishal fall in love with each other. Hero dislikes it but they later become good friends. Amitabh Bachchan gave a voiceover to narrate the story as God in the film.

Hope you liked the list of Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan movies. So, what are you waiting for? Catch their films online and enjoy.