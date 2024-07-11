Ankita Lokhande cutely holds her mother's hand as they arrive in style at Mumbai airport ahead of their flight; WATCH

Ankita Lokhande was spotted earlier today at Mumbai airport with her mom, Vandana Pandis Lokhande. The actress looked stylish in a brown jacket and matching joggers, which she teamed up with red spectacles, while her mother was dressed in a nude-colored fuss-free kurta, black palazzo, dupatta, and sunglasses. What was cute was the fact that Ankita was seen holding her mom's hand while entering the airport.

Ankita Lokhande walks hand-in-hand with mom at Mumbai Airport:

As seen in the video, Ankita Lokhande and her mother step out of their car at the airport. She then held her mommy Vandana's hands and posed in front of the paparazzi, which made us go aww. They both look the cutest and shell out mother-daughter goals.

Watch Ankita Lokhande and her mom at the airport:

Ankita Lokande is mumma's girl:

The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen in the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. Both their moms had entered the house and had explained to them that they were not correctly playing the game. They also spoke about how their fights in the Bigg Boss house were not giving a good impression to the outside world.

Ankita Lokande's mom is her support system:

As seen in one of the earlier promos released by the Bigg Boss 17 makers, Vandana Pandis Lokhande embraces her daughter Ankita as the duo hug each other and start crying. Vandana asks the actress in Marathi, "Kashi hai tu (How are you)?" and calls Vicky Jain her "bachcha," who is seen touching her feet.

Advertisement

As the video progresses, Vandan explains to the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star, "Ek dusre ko samay doh. Woh (Vicky) uska game khelta hai na, usko khelne doh. Tu tera game khel. Tum dono ek dusre ke liye bane hoh yaar (Give each other time and play your games respectively. You both are made for one another)."

Earlier, during an interview with India Today, Ankita's mother addressed issues related to her daughter's marital discord. She said, "Both Ankita and Vicky met me with a lot of love and told me how everything is well between them." Indeed! All is well that ends well.