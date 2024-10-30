Anupamaa PROMO: Shah family accuses Raahi of stealing their money and eloping; Will Anupama believe them?

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, continues to entertain audiences with its engaging storyline. Recently, the show took a 10-year jump, and new actors were roped in to play pivotal roles. The makers have kept the viewers hooked by introducing several new plot twists in the post-leap storyline. In the upcoming episodes, the makers will see how Raahi has probably eloped again from Krishna Kunj.

Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Anupama can be seen returning home with groceries and is happy to realise that she will celebrate Diwali with her daughter Raahi (aka Aadhya and Choti) in Krishna Kunj. However, as soon as she enters the house, Dolly angrily informs Anupama that Raahi has stolen all their money and eloped.

Anupama claimed that it could not be true. But Baa told her that on the occasion of Dhanteras, Raahi stole their money and escaped. Meanwhile, it is shown how Raahi stole the money and ran away. Anupamaa is shell-shocked to learn the truth.

Watch Anupamaa's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Laxmi ke roop mein Anupama ne jisey ghar mein laya, ussi ne Dhanteras ke din ghar ka dhan chura liya. Usey ghar laane ke Anupama ke faisle par uthe hain sawaal. Ab aage kya karegi Anupama? Jaanne ke liye zaroor dekhiye, #Anupama, iss Diwali, iss Shukrvaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

While the reason for Raahi stealing the money is still not known, it is evident that she doesn't want to stay with the Shahs.

For those unaware, the post-leap storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama and her daughter's differences. While Anupama has a catering business but struggles to run it, the Shah family is dependent on her financially. Meanwhile, on her visit to Dwarka, Anupama reunited with her daughter Aadhya aka Raahi.

On Raahi's demand, Anupama paid Rs 10 lakh from her savings to save Raahi's orphanage and hence, the latter returned home with her. In order to return to Dwarka, Raahi decided to irritate the Shah family and Anupama so that they would let her go back to the orphanage.

While Alisha Parveen Khan is roped in to play the role of Raahi, Shivam Khajuria is seen playing the character of Prem Kothari, the male lead in Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly continues to essay the role of Anupamaa.

