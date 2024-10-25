Anupamaa Written Update, October 25: Rahi tries to elope while returning with Anupama but here's what happens next

Anupamaa Written Update, October 25: Anupama admires as Rahi sleeps. Ansh teases her. Anupama tells him how she can't stop admiring her as she is seeing her after many years. As Rahi keeps her head on Anupama's shoulder while sleeping, Ansh clicks their picture. Toshu, Pakhi, and Dolly discuss why Rahi shouldn't come home. They say how that girl can be a fraud. Baa tells them that even if Rahi is a fraud, they don't have anything to lose.

Dolly worries about Rahi's return. Pakhi and Toshu tell Baa that she should tell Anupama not to let Rahi stay with them. However, Baa refuses to tell Anupama this. Rahi wakes up. When Ansh addresses her as aunt, Rahi asks him to address her by her name. Ansh asks Rahi how she reached Dwarka. Rahi recalls how she eloped.

When he asks her whether she ever missed them, Rahi firmly tells him that after Anuj's demise, she never missed anyone. Anupama and Ansh are disappointed. Anupama offers Rahi theplas, but the latter gets upset when Anupama addresses her as Aadhya. Rahi gets furious and asks Anupama not to try to reconcile with her. Ansh eats theplas and praises Anupama.



Baa prays for their house peace and wishes that Rahi won't return. The bus stops at the stop. Rahi walks away, and Anupama follows her. Ansh and Anupama discuss Rahi's behavior towards the latter. Anupama wishes to reconcile with Rahi. Rahi worries about orphanage kids. She breaks down as she thinks about them.

Anupama waits outside the washroom. Rahi thinks of eloping again as she has now got the money. As Anupama's attention diverts, Rahi escapes from the washroom. As Rahi tries to escape, Prem finds her and holds her hand. Anupama bumps into Ansh as she finds Rahi. Anupama panics as Rahi is nowhere to be found.

Prem tells Rahi that she won't let her go anywhere as she has promised Anupama that he will make her meet his daughter. Prem drags Rahi to Anupama.

Toshu worries as he thinks about how he will confess the truth to Anupama. Kinjal slams him and asks him to confess the truth. She tells him to tell Anupama that the order got rejected because of his greed, and their staff is on strike. Toshu asks Kinjal not to interfere in his matter and to try to be his wife. Kinjal walks away in anger.

Anupama panics as she can't find Rahi. Prem brings Rahi back and ties her hand to Anupama's saree. Prem lies that Rahi didn't escape but was finding Anupama. When Ansh asks Prem whether he was following them, Prem mentions that his car broke down so he was waiting at the hotel.

Maahi and Pari console Ishaani when she is stressed. When Pakhi tries to console Ishaani, the latter gets furious and walks away. Kinjal taunts Pakhi, saying that she will now realise what Anupama used to feel when she misbehaved. Pakhi walks away in anger.

While talking to Ansh, Prem mentions that his main passion is cooking. Anupama is stunned after hearing this, and they discuss food. Rahi gets irritated with their discussion. Prem starts teasing Rahi. Ansh asks Prem about his surname. However, he doesn't reveal his surname. Anupama gets happy as they reach Ahmedabad.

Anupama, Prem, Rahi, and Ansh reach Krishna Kunj. Ansh announces that Rahi has returned. Dolly panics as Rahi returns. Rahi remembers her childhood memories with the kids. Rahi feels anxious seeing Krishna Kunj. Anupama asks her to relax. Rahi taunts Anupama, saying that no one is her family. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

