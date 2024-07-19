Anupamaa PROMO: Anuj fails to recognise Anupama after six months due to memory loss; major TWIST ahead

The latest promo for Anupamaa has been released on Star Plus’s official social media page, hinting at a dramatic twist in the upcoming episodes. In the promo, Anupama visits a temple and is shocked to find Anuj there, playing flute. The significant twist is revealed when Anuj fails to recognize Anupama, indicating that he is suffering from memory loss.

This unexpected development adds a new layer of complexity to their relationship and raises questions about how Anupama will handle this sudden and poignant turn of events.

Will Anupama be able to bring back Anuj’s memory?

In the latest promo for Anupamaa, Anupama visits a Radha-Krishna temple, distressed and tearful over the lack of news about Anuj. She prays fervently for his happiness, wherever he might be.

Suddenly, she hears the sound of a flute emanating from within the temple. A fellow worshiper approaches Anupama and comments on the profound sadness in the flute's music, suggesting that the man playing it is deeply troubled.

Intrigued and hopeful, Anupama moves toward the source of the music. As she approaches the flutist and calls out to him, she is stunned to discover that it is Anuj. Overwhelmed with emotion, she calls his name and reaches out to touch him.

Anuj, though he says her name, looks at her without recognition and walks away, leaving Anupama heartbroken and shocked by his memory loss. This poignant scene sets the stage for a significant twist in their story.

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo of Anupamaa:

New entries in Anupamaa

As the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa promise immense drama and unexpected twists, there's exciting news for fans. The show is introducing fresh faces to the cast. Nitin Babu and Akshita Tiwari will be playing pivotal roles, with Nitin portraying the character of Sagar and Akshita taking on the role of Nandhita.

Nitin Babu is known for his previous roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Hai Chahtein, while Akshita Tiwari was last seen in Neerja. It will be fascinating to see how these new characters contribute to the unfolding drama in Anupamaa.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a highly acclaimed Indian television drama series that airs on Star Plus. The storyline revolves around Anupama, a character brought to life by the talented Rupali Ganguly.

Anupama is depicted as a devoted housewife and a loving mother who has always prioritized her family above everything else. Her world shatters when she discovers that her husband, Vanraj, has been unfaithful to her. This revelation becomes the turning point in her life, compelling her to reassess her self-worth and take control of her destiny.

Advertisement

The series delves deeply into the complexities of family dynamics and relationships. It portrays Anupama’s journey of self-discovery and empowerment as she navigates the challenges of betrayal and societal expectations. The show highlights her transformation from a submissive housewife to an independent woman who fights for her dignity and self-respect.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti in throwback mood, shares PICS in sizzling red dress from her Romania days