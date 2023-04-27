Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; WTF moments of these shows that might make you scratch your head

Indian TV shows often make headlines owing to their star cast, storyline, characters, and so on. This not only benefits the makers of the show but indirectly grasps the immense attention of the masses. Of course, nobody wants to grab the eyeballs for the wrong reasons, but at times, it is difficult to be the best than the rest! A slight glitch can cost the makers a lot of trolling and backlash. Thus, they attempt to present fresh content which sometimes never works in their favor. Speaking of content, sometimes a few scenes from our favorite shows stick in our minds forever. Though everyone has different reactions to every content, we bring you a few WTF scenes from your favorite shows.

Rewinding back to some of the WTF moments of the show that might make you scratch your head:

Anupamaa's WTF moment:

Like it or hate it, but you can't stop your mum from watching it! Anupamaa and her life story, presented beautifully by Rajan Shahi, has just left the audience impressed. Be it its engaging storyline or the sudden twists and turns, an ardent fan would not want to miss a single episode of their favorite show. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, the show has been doing well on TRPs, receiving love for highlighting valid issues, and also appreciated for providing the dose of drama. The current plot that revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's separation has glued the audience to the screens who are patiently waiting for their 'MaAn' to reunite

Seems like the makers too planned for Anupamaa and Anuj's reunion but then changed their minds. We are talking about the episode when Anupamaa reaches the office to meet Anuj but fails to even see his face. Though Anuj was right in the cabin in front of her, but the makers decided to create another magical door in one small cabin, which later helped Anuj to exit. This second magical door was undiscovered until Anuj thought of escaping from it. MaAn were on the verge to meet each other, but this magical door exit of Anuj not only disappointed the viewers, but audiences couldn't digest the fact of a small cabin having two doors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's WTF moment:

It seems like the love triangle plot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has no end! Another popular show starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles has managed to carve a space in the hearts of the viewers. The love triangle pitch works like magic on the audience, and the show has been crisp till now. In one of the latest episodes of the show, it was seen that Virat interrupts an important political event and confesses his love for Sai publicly. Surprisingly, the people were patiently listening to him as he confessed his love and interrupted the event. It was also seen that Sai said yes to Virat, and people were applauding them as he hugged Sai.

Naagin 6's WTF moment:

Despite being trolled for its cringe dialogues, Naagin 6 has also been one of the favorite shows on-screen. Starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in lead roles, the show often made headlines owing to its dialogues and supernatural plot. A while ago, Kiara's dialogue from Naagin 6 went viral like wildfire, and many recreated reels on it. The dialouge was "Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte and time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte. Kyuki koi agar dekhte hai toh humara figure dekhte hai, aur mai apna figure maintain karti hai. So, isiliye walk karti hai." Now in one of the recent episodes, Kiara aka Tejasswi's dialogue has left fans in splits over the punch line that was 'Yoga se hi hoga.' Fans' first reaction was 'WTF' as they watched Kiara deliver another cringe yet hilarious dialogue.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's WTF moment:

Needless to say, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been on the top when it comes to delivering WTF moments. Though the show has been accepted open-heartedly by the audience as it consists of a strong star cast such as Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani, the show, at times, lacks sense and creativity, which leaves fans disappointed. Touted to be a remake of The Vampire Diaries, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's makers seem to have taken this label seriously as they presented a few disappointing scenes that are similar to TVD.

Since a few days, netizens just can't stop talking about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The reason for this is a few scenes from the show that are going viral like wildfire, and netizens just had one reaction to them-WTF! Brace yourself, or should we say save yourself and don't watch the video?

What do you think about the above-mentioned WTF moments? Let us know in the comment section below!

