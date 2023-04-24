Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Check out the upcoming twists in these 4 popular shows

Indian TV shows have always been a source of entertainment for a long time now. The makers of our daily soaps leave no stone unturned to serve the high-octane drama to its dear viewers. Be it fictional or non-fictional, strong content always manages to grab eyeballs and keep the audiences hooked to it. Nowadays the audience is often on the edge of their seats and wants to everything about their favorite show. Speaking about the ongoing daily soaps, we bring you a list of the upcoming twists and turns that you can expect in your favorite shows.

Check out the upcoming twits in these 4 popular shows:

Anupamaa:

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around Anuj and Anupamaa's separation. In order to be with Choti Anu, Anuj lives with Maya whereas Anupamaa lives with her mother and brother and attempts to start a new life. In the ongoing episodes, it is seen that Anuj and Anupamaa will be going to the office to sign some papers. Anupamaa eagerly waits to reach the office to meet Anuj after several days. It is seen that Barkha and Maaya are plotting against Anuj and Anupama, as they don’t want them to reunite once again.

As per Tellychakkar's report, in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the viewers will finally see the most-awaited track. Reportedly, the makers are headed for a leap, and it will be seen that Anupamaa will start afresh with her life. After this leap, it will be seen that Anupama is a successful woman, however, it will be seen that she is staying away from Anuj. Apart from changes in Anupama’s life, the audience will also get to see another major change and that is Samar and Dimpy’s marriage.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The entrance of Harshad Arora, whose chemistry with Ayesha is being lauded, has piqued the interest of the viewers. In the ongoing episodes of the show, it is seen that Virat confesses his love for Sai and tries to convince her for marriage. However, Sai declines his proposal in order to save his marriage with Patralekha and see his son Vinayak happy. Sai decides to marry Satya ns

Now as per the reports, in the upcoming episodes of the show, the viewers will see high-octane drama. Virat would receive criticism from DSP in the forthcoming episode of 'Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin.' He publicly declared his love for Sai, and DSP is upset with him for the embarrassment his behavior has caused his department. It will also be seen that Virat questions Sai about her marriage and begs her not to leave him Sai criticizes him for acting strangely in front of Savi. He then hears Dr. Satya speaking to Sai. Virat asks Sai about her friendship with Dr. Satya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Jay Soni starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always entertained the viewers. The current track revolves around Abhimanyu and Akshara's son Abhir's illness. Recently, it was seen that Abhimanyu discovers the truth about Abhir and wants to get his fatherly right on him. Akshara is adamant to take Abhir to the US for his treatment, but then Abhimanyu manipulates the situation by convincing the doctor to not take Abhir's case. Thus having no choice Akshara stays back, and now Arohi is totally pissed off at Akshara's step.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, it will be seen that Aarohi accuses Akshara of trying to ruin her and Ruhi's life by staying back in Udaipur. Thus major verbal spats happen between Akshara and Arohi.

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store is a multi-starrer show that features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. It was earlier seen that Krish and Prerna wants to get married for a long time. However, Shweta does not want this to happen as she wants a rich man like Krish. Earlier, Krish was was poor, but now he is rich, and Shweta does not want to lose him at any cost. However, Krish loves Prerna, and the entire Pandya family supports Krish and Prerna's love.

Krish and Prerna's sangeet ceremony is celebrated and Shweta comes in the disguise of a mehndi artist. However, Shweta's plan fails after Dhara recognizes her. Thus, when she applies mehendi to Krish's hand, Dhara again comes in disguise and cleverly sidelines her. Now, this spices up the drama when Dhara comes to Suman and sidelines Shweta once again. So, Dhara applies mehendi to Suman's feet and tricks Shweta into kicking her out. It will also be seen that Garba Queen Falguni Pathak will make a special appearance on the show for Krish and Prerna's wedding. This episode will air on May 1-2.

