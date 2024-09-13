Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj have big challenge ahead owing to Vanraj’s action

The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa continues to captivate viewers with its intense drama and unexpected twists. Viewers have been hooked to their screens to know how the show takes turn after Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's exit. Now, reports suggest things are about to take drastic turns and Anupamaa and Anuj will face major challenges ahead.

The recent reunion of Anupama (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), and Aadhya brought much joy to fans, offering a rare moment of happiness in the midst of ongoing turmoil. The three of them were seen staying together at Asha Bhavan, enjoying a brief respite from the challenges they’ve faced. However, since Sudhanshu Pandey's exit, Vanraj Shah's disappearance has shaken up the Shah household. With debt collectors demanding money, Toshu has taken charge, declaring Vanraj may never return.

In the latest episodes, we saw Anuj Kapadia returning to his business mogul avatar, determined to rebuild his empire. Anu stands firmly by his side, offering him unwavering support. Together, they decide to confront Ankush and Barkha for their betrayal. Anuj, upon discovering that Ankush and Barkha’s mismanagement has pushed his company to the brink of closure, visits the Kapadia mansion and demands Ankush return everything. However, Ankush responds with disrespect, setting the stage for a major showdown.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Anuj challenging Ankush, vowing to reclaim his company. The tension rises as Ankush calls security to throw Anuj out of the mansion, but the confrontation takes an unexpected turn. Anu and Anuj, unwilling to back down, plan to take legal action against Ankush and Barkha. However, just as they prepare for this battle, another issue arises- Vanraj's past actions resurface.

It is revealed that Vanraj had sold Asha Bhavan, and now, its residents are being told to vacate. With both their home and Asha Bhavan at risk, Anu and Anuj find themselves in a race against time to save what’s important to them. How they will navigate these challenges remains to be seen, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next twist in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa airs every Monday to Sunday at 10 PM on Star Plus.

