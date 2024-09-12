Anupamaa Written Update, September 12: Anupama expresses concern for Ankush and Barkha as Anuj prepares to return to his company. She helps Anuj get ready for the day, and he resolves to regain his former self.

Anuj decides to hand over everything to Anupama and Adhya, determined to regain what is his. Anupama assures him that Adhya is also her responsibility, and they agree to manage Aasha Bhawan together. As a loving gesture, Anupama gives Anuj a magnet.

Meanwhile, Sagar meets Meenu, and Dolly catches them together. Assuming Sagar is trying to take advantage of Meenu's wealth, Dolly accuses him of trying to impress her. Meenu defends Sagar, but Dolly harshly criticizes him for his intentions. Sagar turns to Anupamaa for support, and she steps in.

Anupamaa questions Dolly's sudden change in attitude, but Dolly angrily warns Anupamaa to stay away from Meenu, claiming she can be even more dangerous than Vanraj, leaving Anupamaa shocked. Sagar clarifies that he and Meenu are just friends and regrets not informing Anupamaa earlier.

When Anuj returns to the office, he is met with employee complaints about Ankush and Barkha's poor management. Shocked, he finds that their actions have pushed the company to collapse. The revelation of their mishandling leaves Anuj stunned and heartbroken, realizing that the business is in danger of shutting down.

Sagar asks Bala for help in fixing things with Anupama, who starts to suspect his relationship with Meenu. Despite her doubts, Anupama decides to trust Sagar. Meanwhile, Anuj is deeply hurt by Ankush and Barkha's betrayal as he deals with the shocking situation at the company.

Anupama consoles Anuj over Ankush's betrayal, urging him to stop defending Ankush and Barkha and let them face the consequences. Anuj decides to reclaim his place in the company and confront them directly.

Toshu struggles with severe headaches, and Kinjal sarcastically remarks that Dolly's behavior is adding to his stress. She offers him a kada to ease the pain. Frustrated by Dolly's demand for a share of the money, Toshu remains determined to handle the situation on his own.

Elsewhere, Ankush accuses Barkha of leaving him alone to meet Sarah, while Barkha says someone needs to stay and manage the office. Ankush worries about Anupama's return, but Barkha dismisses his concerns. When Anuj arrives unexpectedly, Ankush greets him warmly, but Anuj’s angry expression suggests he wants answers.

