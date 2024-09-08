THROWBACK: When Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly played a VAMP in Sanjivani; check details

In Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has been shown playing the role of a devoted mom who cares for her self-respect. However, did you know there was a time when she played the role of an iconic vamp in the hospital TV drama series Sanjivani? Her character, Simran Sanjivani, was dark, and in today's throwback segment, she will tell us more about it.

An old video of Rupali Ganguly circulating online shows her playing the role of Dr Simran in Sanjivani. Her only aim was to destroy the life of her husband's ex-girlfriend, played by Gurdeep Kohli.

The actress is seen telling Gurdeep in the old clip, "Jalti hoh tum mujhse. Bahut jalti hoh na mujhse? Kyuki tum meri jagah kabhi nai le sakti Juhi, kabhi nai le sakti. (You envy me a lot as you know that Juhi, my place can never be taken by you.)

Dr. Juhi, aka Gurdeep, replies by saying, "Suno mei tumhari jagah lena bhi nai chahti. Kyuki joh mere paas hai woh koi bhi nai chin sakta. Mere paas Rahul ka pyaar hai. (Listen, I do not want to take your place, as I have the love of Rahul, that can never be snatched.)

The Anupamaa actress, clad in a green saree with raised eyebrows, then screams and says, "Kyu kar rahi hoh yeh sab? (Why are you doing all this?)" Gurdeep then says, "Abh mei kuch nai chahti Simran. Mere pyaar ne mera khalipan dur kar dia hai. Abh meri koi khwahish, murad nai. (I do not want anything Simran as my love has removed emptiness from my life. I do not have any desire.)

Rupali, who cannot digest this, then adds, "Toh phir kyu aa jati hoh hamari zindagi mei baar baar? (Why do you keep coming back in our lives?)". Gurdeep, then shows Ganguly her posessive trait by saying, "Tum kitna darti hoh Simran mujhse? Zabardasti se hasil ki gayi cheezo ke saath aqsar aise hi hota hai (How scared are you of me Simran? If you snatch something, deliberately, the repercussion is not proper.)

In the end, Rupali had to say, "Mere jeete ji tumhe Rahul kabhi nai milega. (You will never get Rahul, till the time I am alive.)"

Do you like Rupali more in Anupamaa instead of her vamp act in Sanjivani?

