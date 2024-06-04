Anupamaa Written Update, June 4: Anupama helps everyone in the preparations. Baa expresses her anger while talking to Baapuji saying that people will taunt them. Baapuji argues that Anupama is not wrong and so she shouldn't be afraid. He questions Baa for her rude behavior towards Anupama after being sweet to her in America. Baa mentions that her family's happiness is important to her and she is worried for Dimpy and Titu's marriage.

Baapuji informs her that Anupama will deal with all the taunts just the way she is handling Vanraj and Toshu. Baapuji then walks away.

Anupama gets suspicious about Vanraj:

Anupama overhears Vanraj talking to someone over the call and asking the person to find a lady as she has disappeared. He tells the person that the lady should be there at the wedding. Vanraj tells the person to search for that woman as he is paying him for that work. Anupama hides after Vanraj suspects someone's presence. Vanraj again gets a call. Anupama escapes.

Anupama worries about Vanraj's evil plans and tries to guess which woman he is trying to bring to Dimpy's wedding. She remembers Vanraj's possessiveness towards Ansh.

Aadhya preps to leave for India:

Anuj gives Anupama's stitched lehenga to Aadhya without informing her that Anupama has stitched it. She gets happy seeing the lehenga and says that she will wear it at his and Shruti's wedding. Anuj convinces her to wear the lehenga at Dimpy's wedding. Aadhya agrees.

She requests Anuj to not force her to do anything at Dimpy's wedding as she is attending the wedding only for his happiness. Anuj assures her that she will have fun at the wedding and he won't push her for anything.

Baapuji schools Baa:

The next morning, Anupama makes prasad for the ritual. Baa scolds Kavya for not making the prasad and tells her that outsiders have no right to make it. When Anupama tries to give an explanation, Baa walks away.

Baa tells Kavya and Kinjal to do all the work and not take anyone's help. Baa serves breakfast and tea to Baapuji. As Baa talks to Baapuji, Baapuji ignores her but then criticizes her for her behavior towards Anupama.

Anupama gets hint of Vanraj's plan:

Anupama thinks that she has seen a cockroach in the kitchen and panics. She panics and covers all dishes with a lid to ensure hygiene. Vanraj arrives and taunts Anupama to make everything carefully with hygiene. Anupama and Vanraj get into a war of words. Anupama doubts Vanraj's intention and decides to destroy if he has any plans.

Anupama senses Samar's presence but then sees Titu. Titu thanks her for coming and takes her blessings. While Anupama and Titu are talking, Vanraj arrives and greets him, and gives him a cold stare. Anupama notices Vanraj's reaction. During the ritual, Anupama notices Titu is worried and sees Toshu and Vanraj busy on their phone. As the ritual starts, Anupama gets emotional remembering Samar.

Anuj doubts Gulati about Anupama's downfall:

Anuj suddenly remembers Rahul being with Gulati. He then calls someone to remove all information about Gulati. Shruti talks to Anuj but he is lost in his thoughts. Anuj then suddenly asks her if she knows Gulati, the owner of the Kebabs and Curry restaurant. Shruti reveals knowing him due to work purposes.

Anuj informs Shruti that Gulati is not a good man and there is something suspicious about him that is related to Anupama and Spice and Chutney's controversy. Shruti mentions that they shouldn't worry. She then mentions that these two restaurants had competition between them. Anuj states that Gulati has done something wrong to destroy Spice and Chutney's success.

Later, Shruti tells Anuj that he should video call her as she wants to see all the functions. Anuj asks her to come with them to India but Shruti denies saying that she wants to stay in the USA and prepare for their wedding. Anuj gets worried.

Vanraj gets angry with Anupama's decision:

Ansh doesn't wish to get his hair chopped and argues for the same. Meanwhile, Baa and Vanraj try to convince him. Vanraj then accidentally says that Ansh is like Samar. Anupama also agrees. Everyone gets silent. Titu then says that Ansh is Samar's son so he will be like him. Anupama is happy to hear this from Titu.

Ansh continues to argue as he doesn't want to cut his hair. Anupama convinces him saying that they will just cut one strand of his hair for the sake of ritual. Vanraj asks Anupama to not speak about their family matter. Baa also mentions that Ansh will have to go bald as it is a ritual.

Anupama mentions that Ansh's mundan ceremony was done in childhood so they don't need to do it again as Ansh doesn't wish to do it. Baapuji agrees with Anupama.

Vanraj says that he will decide for Ansh and she shouldn't take any decision. Ansh leaves Vanraj and runs towards Anupama. He requests Anupama to convince Vanraj to not cut his hair. Anupama assures him that his hair won't be chopped off. Vanraj gets angry.

Yashdeep and Bijee plan to attend Dimpy's wedding:

Yashdeep starts drinking alcohol and Bijee schools him for drinking. He suggests to Yashdeep that he should call Anupama. Bijee also tells Yashdeep that they have Dimpy's wedding invitation and advices him that they should go India to attend the wedding. She tells him that he will also be able to apologize to Anupama.

Anupama admires Titu's understanding:

In a ritual, the priest asks Ansh's father to do the ritual. Anupama suggests that Titu should do the ritual as he is his father now. Vanraj argues saying that Titu and Dimpy aren't married and he will do the ritual for Ansh. Anupama and Vanraj get into an argument. Titu tells them that it doesn't matter who does the ritual and asks Vanraj to do the ritual for Ansh. Anupama admires Titu's understanding. The episode ends.

