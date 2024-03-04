Anupamaa Written Update, March 4: Toshu tells Anupama to make sure she checks her stall for the event and asks her to let him know if she needs anything for it. Before he heads off to work, Anupama gives him some dahi to eat. Anupama then reminds Toshu about how he has always been a diligent child since his early days and how he often came out on top in school, college, and work.

Anupama suggests Toshu to be loyal:

She reminds him how - in his colony, in his family, and everywhere - he made his father proud. Anupama suggests to Toshu that he has gotten an opportunity to prove his excellence and he should work hard for it. Kinjal and Anupama ask Toshu to not break Anuj's trust.

Toshu promises them that everything will be fine and he will put in his best efforts. Kinjal attempts to console Anupama. Anuj lends a hand to the attendees by setting up things and returns Anupama's ID card to her.

Baa and Vanraj prepare to depart:

Baa and Vanraj are getting ready to leave for America. The children are asking for gifts from them. Baa reminds the kids to behave well. Baapuji and Baa become emotional as she prepares to depart. She shares her concerns about leaving her home. Maahi offers a farewell card to Vanraj, but he declines. Baa accepts the card from Maahi. Dimpy and Pakhi promise Baa that they will look after the house and Baapuji.

Advertisement

Vanraj warns Pakhi and Dimpy to not make any mistakes while he is away. He tells them that no one should come home and even they shouldn't go out. He then gives an ultimatum to Pakhi and tells her that if she troubles Dimpy, Baapuji, and Kavya then he won't spare her. Baapuji then warns Vanraj to be nice to Anupama.

Anupama asks about Shruti:

Anupama reaches the event's location and meets Anuj. She takes her ID card from Anuj and walks away. Anupama struggles to place something. When Anuj comes for help she tells him that she will take Yashdeep's help. She then inquires about Shruti and Anuj informs her that Shruti has gone to India to perform her parents' last rituals.

When Anupama asks if Shruti has gone alone, Anuj informs that Aadhya has gone with her and Shruti didn't take him with her. He mentions that he insisted but Shruti didn't agree so he sent Aadhya and made all the arrangements for the same.

Anuj feels jealous:

Yasdeep then arrives and mentions that with Anupama's help, he will set up their stall. He tells Anuj that he doesn't need his help for now. Anuj leaves and observes Anupama from a distance as she talks with Spice and Chutney staff. Anupama then gets hurt and Yashdeep gives her chair to a sit on and comforts her. Yashdeep then insists Anupama to see her wound.

Anuj observes them from a distance and feels jealous as Yashdeep takes care of her. Yashdeep then insists Anupama to take rest for some time and gives her money to get things for their stall.

As Kavya and Dimpy are about to leave to get stationary for their kids, Pakhi arrives and stops them rudely. She tells them to not step out of the house otherwise she will inform Vanraj that they are going to meet Titu. Kavya loses her calm and informs her that they are going out to get stationary.

Dimpy and Kavya guide Pakhi:

Dimpy then explains to Pakhi how she is hurting herself by hurting them. She reminds Pakhi how she never cared for her relationship with her family and Adhik and now she is creating more problems for herself. Kavya also explains to Pakhi how they don't hate her at all but care for her. She mentions how they always worry about her behavior.

Advertisement

Dimpy reassures Pakhi that she never had any negative thoughts about her just because she happens to be Samar's sister. Kavya advises Pakhi to let go of anger and attitude, as it would make the world a much better place for her. Furthermore, Kavya mentions that if Pakhi can overcome her ego, she can have a wonderful future with Ishaani and Adhik. This leaves Pakhi completely speechless.

Anuj sends a heat bag for Anupama for her cramps and sends a letter mentioning that she should take care of herself. Anupama gets teary-eyed. Anuj and Anupama lock eyes. Anupama uses a heatbag and Anuj gets happy seeing her.

Aadhya warns Anuj to stay away from Anupama:

Aadhya arrives and has an emotional outburst as she sees Anuj seeing Anupama. She lashes out at Anuj for ignoring his future with Shruti and going back to Anupama. She blames Anuj for forgetting Shruti's sacrifices for them and accuses him of getting close to Anupama. Aadhya tells Anuj that Anupama has family but Shruti is alone and needs them.

Aadhya reminds Anuj that Shruti prioritizes them and doesn't deserve the pain. She yells at Anuj. Anuj then realizes that he is dreaming about Aadhya. Anuj and Anupama lock eyes again. Anuj then recalls their happy moments and gets teary-eyed. Anupama gets back to her work. Anuj then remembers about Aadhya's suggestions. He thinks that he can't stay away from Anupama but can't put Shruti in pain. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 3: Aadya’s rude behavior shatters Anupamaa