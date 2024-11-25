Are Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma aka Savi dating? Actress REACTS

Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, has been in the news ever since it premiered. Contestant Avinash Mishra has carved a space in the hearts of the viewers with his performance and vocal personality. In the show, Avinash and Eisha Singh's bond has been grabbing eyeballs. However, recent rumors claimed that Avinash has been dating Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma. Now, Bhavika has reacted to these speculations.

According to India Forums, Bhavika Sharma and Avinash Mishra are in a relationship. A source close to the alleged couple confirmed this news to the portal. However, when Bhavika was questioned about this, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress refused to respond to these claims and said, "No comment."

The dating rumors of Bhavika Sharma and Avinash Mishra began after the two were spotted on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets several times. It is also said that Avinash's previous show, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara's sets were near Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets due to which Avinash and Bhavika must have formed a bond.

This is the first time that reports of these two being in a relationship surfaced online. Nevertheless, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Speaking about Avinash Mishra's stint in Bigg Boss 18, the actor is receiving appreciation for his unfiltered personality and opinions. On the show, Avinash has formed a close bond with actress Eisha Singh. While the two claim to be "good friends", their affection towards each other is adored by their fans. Fans ship their name on social media and wish to see them together.

Before Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra did several shows such as Durga - Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Titli and more.

Meanwhile, Bhavika Sharma is currently busy playing the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show, she stars opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj. Bhavika's amazing acting prowess in the show has garnered her immense appreciation and fan following.

Before bagging the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika played a pivotal role in Maddam Sir.

