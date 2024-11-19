Bigg Boss 18: Asneer Grover breaks silence after Salman Khan confronts him for claiming wrong figures; says, 'My deal numbers are...'

Ashneer Grover's name has been all over the headlines after his recent appearance on Bigg Boss 18. His interaction on the reality show platform with superstar Salman Khan has grabbed eyeballs. Salman was confronted Ashneer for making false claims about their old deal and even slammed the entrepreneur for his attitude and 'doglapan'. The promo of Salman slamming Ashneer dropped jaws and went super viral. Now Ashneer has broken his silence over this.

Taking to his Twitter (now X) account, Ashneer Grover released a statement about his recent appearance on Bigg Boss 18. The entrepreneur praised Salman Khan for being a great host and mentioned how he never meant to demean the actor. However, along with this, Ashneer even claimed that the deal numbers that he had disclosed in an old video were all true and verified by the bank/auditor. He even disclosed meeting Salman Khan in May 2019 for the said deal.

Ashneer Grover wrote, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE: Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever"

Speaking about their deal and collaboration, the Shark Tank India fame said, "My deal numbers are always correct (bank / auditor verified). Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people)."

Take a look at Ashneer Grover's tweet here-

In 2019, a controversy arose after a video of Ashneer Grover went viral. It all started during an event where Ashneer claimed that he was trying to hire Salman Khan as a brand ambassador for his company. He revealed that he had contacted Salman's team, which initially demanded Rs 7.5 crores.

However, Ashneer mentioned that he managed to negotiate with the actor's team and ultimately secured Salman for Rs 4.5 crores. This statement about Salman quickly gained popularity online and sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

When Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan lashed out at the entrepreneur for making false claims and even questioned his attitude. Salman even schooled Ashneer for his 'doglapan' and claimed that he had never known him until now.

