Inside Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma aka Savi’s impressive workout and diet routine
Bhavika Sharma who is loved for her performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently shared her workout and diet routine which will inspire many.
Bhavika Sharma who is currently playing the role of Savi in Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dazzles on-screen astonishing fans with her performance. Along with her amazing acting mettle, Bhavika also receives love for her good looks and fit persona. Let's explore her diet routine that keeps her fit, strong, and healthy.
As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Bhavika maintains her fitness through a balanced exercise regimen, including flexibility training, cardiovascular workouts, and strength training. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) is a significant component of her routine, and she also practices yoga.
Regarding her diet, Bhavika reportedly avoids processed foods and sugar. She ensures her meals are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein by including lean meats, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. This balanced diet and diverse workout plan contribute to her overall health and vitality.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently one of the most beloved shows on television. Before the leap, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starred in the lead roles. After a major twist, the show advanced 10 years, continuing with Bhavika Sharma and introducing Hitesh Bhardwaj.
The storyline revealed that Bhanwar killed all members of Savi’s family as an act of revenge. Following the leap, the story now focuses on Savi, who, having lost all the Bhosale family members and Ishaan, lives with Isha and Shantanu in Mumbai.
Savi is forced to marry Rajat because she loves his daughter Sai (Saisha). While Rajat and Savi forcefully get married under these circumstances, the two have now started falling in love and understanding each other.
Before Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika Sharma was a part of several other Television shows like Parvarrish - Season 2, Jiji Maa and more. However, it was her amazing acting prowess in the hit cop show, Maddam Sir that made her a household name. She gained wide recognition after portraying the character of Constable Santosh Sharma and also garnered fan following.
