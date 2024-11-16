Inside Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma aka Savi’s impressive workout and diet routine

I have done my bachelor's in Psychology, Journalism, and English from Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies and am currently pursuing a postgraduate in Media and Communication Studies from Christ University, Bengaluru. I am an avid watcher of television shows and a passionate writer who has experience writing articles and features for newspapers. I have recently ventured into television content writing with Pinkvilla. Apart from Indian TV shows, my interests also lie in K-pop, K-Drama, and Korean culture. I also love traveling and exploring new places, and I put a lot of creative content on my Instagram page.