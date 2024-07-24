Bharti Singh is confident THIS contestant will be in top 2 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; Find out

Bharti Singh is considered as one the top comedians of the country. After weaving magic with her skills and bringing phenomenal ratings to various shows, she is currently doing an outstanding job as a host on Laughter Chefs.

To amp up the entertainment quotient, several notable figures make appearances on the cooking show every weekend as guests. As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to premiere in the coming week, the contestants from the stunt-based reality programme graced Laughter Chefs for promotion purposes.

Bharti dropped a vlog and gave a glimpse of some off-camera moments with the participants of Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Bharti Singh has high expectations from THIS contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In her latest vlog, Bharti Singh showcased a part of on-set fun with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participants as she hosted them on Laughter Chefs. She panned the camera to show who all had joined to spread the word about their upcoming show. The names include Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shilpa Shinde.

Bharti claimed that one out of these six would win the adventurous show. She then gushed over Nimrit’s height. Abhishek viewed Shilpa’s presence in any show as a blessing. He said that whichever show she is associated with is a guaranteed hit.

The comedian, along with Aly Goni, recalled her time on the adrenaline-pumping show and revealed that the contestants of their season aborted the most stunts.

Lastly, Bharti spoke to Krishna and stated that she has seen her gym video and has high hopes from her. She confidently counted the social media star among the top 2 contenders of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Karanveer revealed that the tough lady put up a strong performance on the show.

Bharti also shared with her viewers that Laughter Chefs has received an extension after getting immense popularity and has ended up grabbing first spot on TRP charts in the category of non-fiction shows. She expressed her happiness on the same by cheering loudly from her balcony.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will go on air from July 27, 2024, on Colors TV and will stream digitally on Jio Cinema

It features Rohit Shetty as the host and celebrated names like Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Karanveer Mehra, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Krishna Shroff, Shilpa Shinde, Aditi Sharma, and Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa among others as contestants.

