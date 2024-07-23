Bharti Singh's son Gola's Diet Decoded: Vegetables, egg, dry fruits and more; here's what the 2-year-old eats in a day

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the most popular celeb couples in the entertainment industry and have a massive fan following. Ever since they embraced parenthood in 2022, their son Laksh Limbachiyaa aka Gola has been receiving immense love from their fans, friends and everyone.

Apart from hosting reality shows and managing their podcast, the multi-talented couple also have a YouTube channel where they actively share vlogs every day giving fans a sneak peek of their personal and professional life. In one of their recent vlogs, Bharti Singh decoded her son's daily diet routine and revealed what the little one consumes in a day.

Bharti Singh's son Gola's diet decoded:

Morning:

Bharti Singh shared that when her little one wakes up at 7 or 7:30 AM, he drinks approximately 120 ml of milk. After waking up he brushes his teeth and bathes as he has school. For breakfast, Gola eats Paratha-Dahi or Paratha-Egg. The comedienne said that apart from paratha, Gola also eats freshly cooked vegetables like Lauki (bottle gourd), potato, paneer or palak.

School tiffin:

As Laksh aka Gola has started going to school recently, Bharti mentioned that her son's school tiffin is packed with vitamins and proteins and thus it contains many fruits, dry fruits and mumra (puffed rice).

A fruit after school:

After school, Bharti shared how Gola prefers eating any fruit which he sees in the fruit basket as soon as he returns home. She revealed that Gola likes eating Grapes, apples, bananas, oranges, kiwi, blueberries, litchi, cherry and more.

The Laughter Chefs host also expressed her shock saying that Gola is among those rare children who don't like eating mangoes. She shared how Gola eats all fruits and she likes this fact as it helps them while travelling internationally.

Lunch:

Bharti shared that after he returns from school at 1 PM, Gola's lunch includes Dal, rice, and vegetables.

Dinner:

Speaking about his dinner, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 fame mentioned how her son's dinner is always light like Khichdi with vegetables.

Snacks and more:

Bharti also revealed that apart from breakfast, lunch and dinner, the 2-year-old also munches on Jowar puffs, roasted chana (chickpeas), makhana, and dry fruits. The comedienne revealed that she and Haarsh don't give chocolates to their son, and make him eat dry fruits instead.

Bharti even mentioned that she sometimes gives rice noodles to Gola when they are travelling. She expressed her wish to learn how to make bread and cake at home so that she can cook everything for her son at home.

Workwise, Bharti Singh is currently hosting Laughter Chefs whereas Haarsh Limbachiyaa is seen anchoring Superstar Singer 3. Meanwhile, the couple is actively busy interviewing celebrities on their podcast.

