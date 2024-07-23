EXCLUSIVE: When Khatron Ke 14 star Abhishek Kumar received the sweetest motivation from Karan Johar: 'Filmo me aana hai toh...'

It was on July 11 when Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 star Abhishek Kumar's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completed 10 years. The actor also posted an unseen snap from the sets of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film which was produced by Dharma Productions. Fans of the star have been waiting to see him on the big screen as the lead actor. Now, in an exclusive interview, Abhishek revealed the sweetest compliment he had ever received from Karan Johar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar opens up on Karan Johar's motivational advice

Abhishek Kumar, during a candid interview with Pinkvilla, said that he had shared his photograph with Karan Johar. He said, "Maine Karan sir ko apni photo bheji hai apni. Woh kehte hai dekh tu aaj waha se aaj tu mujhse baat bhi kar para hai. Mehnat karte jao, positive rahoge, filmo mei aana hai toh film mei bhi aaoge" (I had shared my picture with Karan sir. He said that today you are being able to talk to me. Keep working hard, stay positive and if you are destined to come in movies, it shall happen.)" For the unversed, Kumar had taken to Twitter to post a throwback picture from the sets of Shashank Khaitan's directorial film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor was a crowd artist then, and today, he has come a long way all because of his talent and hard work.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's pics:

Kumar, who has also done Bigg Boss 17, further said in the interview, "Meri puri life manifestation pe chali hai. Mere mom dad ko bhinai pata. Jab ek chote bachei ka mind banta hai na ki mujhe kuch banna hai tabse mei manifest kar raha hu. Mei suubah uthta hu haath jodhkar pray karta hu. Meri manifstation mei yeh baat chal rahi hoti hai mei koi badi se gadi se utar raha hu. Mei apne first movie premiere pe jara hu. Mei bachpan se manifest kar raha hu."

(My entire life has been driven by manifestation. Even my mom and dad don't know. Ever since I was a small child and my mind decided that I wanted to become something, I've been manifesting it. I wake up in the morning, fold my hands, and pray. In my manifestation, I envision myself stepping out of a luxurious car. I see myself going to my first movie premiere. I've been manifesting this since childhood).

Talking further about Abhishek Kumar, he will be seen acing deadly stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Watch the stunt-based reality show from July 27th, at 9.30 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

