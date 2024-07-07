Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh reveals she kickstarted wedding preps with satsang at her house; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh has been in the news for her happy married life. After expressing her wish to settle down and have a grand wedding during her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Singh finally took the plunge on April 25, 2024. Singh married Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan in a grand wedding. The event was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Singh took to social media to share a glimpse of how she kickstarted her wedding preps.

Arti Singh conducted a Satsang prior to her wedding in April

Arti Singh took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her spiritual start to the wedding preparations in April. As per the video shared by the Waaris actress, she can be seen immersed in spirituality as she conducted a Satsang for Sadguru.

Sharing the video, Arti wrote, "Shadi month 1april . I started with satsang . He blessed our new house. Happy birthday my father my everything. I love u. Thank u JAI GURUJI SHUKRANA GURUJI."

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding

Krushna Abhishek announced Arti Singh's wedding during his podcast interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Right after the announcement, there was a lot of buzz regarding the wedding and the most asked question amidst the wedding was whether Krushna and Arti's uncle and Bollywood superstar Govinda would attend the wedding or not given the ongoing family feud.

However, Govinda put all speculations to rest and made a grand entry at Arti Singh's wedding. He warmly met Krushna, Kashmeera, and their twin sons. He also blessed the newly married couple and clicked pictures with them.

Apart from Govinda, his son Harshvardhan Ahuja also attended the wedding.

