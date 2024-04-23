Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is all set to get married to Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. The Waris actress is elated to enter the newest chapter of her life, and so is her family. Her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah recently hosted a grand bridal shower, which was attended by close family and friends. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kashmera Shah expressed her thoughts on Arti's wedding.

On sister-in-law Arti Singh's wedding, Kashmera revealed being emotional as well as extremely happy for her as she has got a match that she exactly wanted.

Kashmera Shah on Arti Singh's wedding

Talking about Arti Singh and her fiancé, Kashmera said, "It is an extremely happy phase for us. She's like the baby of the family, and it is so beautiful to see her getting into the beautiful union of marriage. Dipak is quite romantic and respectful. The way he welcomed Arti in the Haldi ceremony was overwhelming. His small gestures, like even choosing a song for her, with those lyrics, are so romantic, and that's what Arti wanted in her partner."

Take a look at Arti Singh's wedding festivities here:

Kashmera Shah talks about Dipak Chauhan

Spilling beans about Singh's fiancé, Dipak Chauhan, Kashmera said, "He is very quiet as an individual. He doesn't talk much, but when he does, he makes sense. He doesn't say anything stupid, he doesn't talk out of turn, and I guess that is the best thing about him. I did not meet him a lot of times but I discovered that he loves Arti a lot with the gestures he did for her during the Haldi ceremony. I am so happy to see it, as he is exactly what she was looking for."

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are set to take the plunge on April 25, 2024 at Iskon Temple.

